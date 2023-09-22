Back

Bedok stall selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 & 24

Limited to 1,200 sets per day.

Lee Wei Lin | September 22, 2023, 05:01 PM

Events

A chicken rice stall in Bedok will be selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 and 24, 2023.

Good Good Bird is located at 412 Bedok North Avenue 2, and opened for business on Aug. 29.

Details

Photo from Good Good Bird

You'll get a half portion of rice, achar, egg and chicken thigh in the S$0.20 set.

Naturally, the promo comes with a number of terms and conditions:

  • Each person can only buy one set

  • No requests for changes and/or upsizes will be entertained

  • The offer is only valid for dine-in customers

A spokesperson told Mothership that the promotion will start at 12pm on Sep. 23 and 24, and is limited to 1,200 sets per day.

A fried chicken thigh set, which consists of chicken rice, fried chicken thigh, braised egg and pickled vegetables, usually costs S$5.50.

Good Good Bird

Address: FM412 Coffeeshop Stall 6, 412 Bedok North Ave 2, Singapore 460412

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily except Tuesdays

Top photos from Good Good Bird's Instagram

