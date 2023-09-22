Bedok stall selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 & 24

A chicken rice stall in Bedok will be selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 and 24, 2023.
Good Good Bird is located at 412 Bedok North Avenue 2, and opened for business on Aug. 29.
Details
You'll get a half portion of rice, achar, egg and chicken thigh in the S$0.20 set.
Naturally, the promo comes with a number of terms and conditions:
- Each person can only buy one set
- No requests for changes and/or upsizes will be entertained
- The offer is only valid for dine-in customers
A spokesperson told Mothership that the promotion will start at 12pm on Sep. 23 and 24, and is limited to 1,200 sets per day.
A fried chicken thigh set, which consists of chicken rice, fried chicken thigh, braised egg and pickled vegetables, usually costs S$5.50.
Good Good Bird
Address: FM412 Coffeeshop Stall 6, 412 Bedok North Ave 2, Singapore 460412
Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily except Tuesdays
