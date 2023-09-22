Bedok stall selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 & 24

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

A chicken rice stall in Bedok will be selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 and 24, 2023.

Good Good Bird is located at 412 Bedok North Avenue 2, and opened for business on Aug. 29.

Details

You'll get a half portion of rice, achar, egg and chicken thigh in the S$0.20 set.

Naturally, the promo comes with a number of terms and conditions:

Each person can only buy one set

No requests for changes and/or upsizes will be entertained

The offer is only valid for dine-in customers

A spokesperson told Mothership that the promotion will start at 12pm on Sep. 23 and 24, and is limited to 1,200 sets per day.

A fried chicken thigh set, which consists of chicken rice, fried chicken thigh, braised egg and pickled vegetables, usually costs S$5.50.

Good Good Bird

Address: FM412 Coffeeshop Stall 6, 412 Bedok North Ave 2, Singapore 460412

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily except Tuesdays

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Good Good Bird's Instagram