2 youths dance like nobody's watching while crossing road at crowded Orchard

Street dancing (literally).

Syahindah Ishak | September 17, 2023, 05:19 PM

Two young women were seen busting out some moves while crossing the road at Orchard.

Dancing on the road

On Sep. 16, 2023, TikTok page @sgviralvids shared a video of the girls in action.

Both dressed in baggy clothes, the girls danced in sync as they crossed the road.

@sgviralvids they lit up Orchard Road.. can't wait to see the actual video! #tiktoksg #singapore #dance #orchardroad ♬ original sound - SG Viral Videos

One man in front of them glanced over, but remained nonplussed and continued to cross the road.

Pedestrians on the other side of the road stared at the duo, who stopped dancing as soon as they reached the walkway.

One of the girls gave a thumbs up at the end, although it is unclear who she was gesturing to.

Gif adapted via sgviralvids/TikTok.

Another TikTok video, which has a front view of the girls, showed more onlookers behind them, either intrigued or confused.

@ja3nennoho3sblud💀♬ original sound - Sound Central

Split views from netizens

The video posted on sgviralvids' TikTok page garnered over 22,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The comments section was polarising, with some enjoying the "cool" and "lively" spectacle.

 

Others, however, felt that the girls' actions were inappropriate and dangerous.

Top images via sgviralvids/TikTok & ja3nennoho3s/TikTok.

