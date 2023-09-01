K-pop group (G)I-DLE to perform in S'pore on Oct. 29, 2023, tickets on sale from Sep. 6

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023.

Just a year after their last concert in Singapore, the group will be returning to our sunny shores as part of their "[I am FREE-TY]" world tour.

Singapore will be the last stop on their world tour.

Tickets on sale from Sep. 6

Tickets go on sale here at 12pm Singapore time on Sep. 6.

VIP package prices range from S$308 to S$348.

Regular ticket prices range from S$178 to S$288.

The prices exclude a S$4 ticketing fee.

Concert details:

Date: Oct. 29, 2023

Time: 5pm

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Top photo via (G)-idle/Instagram