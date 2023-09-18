Back

George Yeo meets Wang Leehom while on Taiwan trip

They've known each other for years.

Brenda Khoo | September 18, 2023, 06:10 PM

Former Foreign Affairs Minister George Yeo has met up with Mandopop star Wang Leehom in Taiwan.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 17, Yeo said that he was "happy to meet Wang Leehom again".

Yeo shared a photo of him, his wife Jennifer, their youngest son Frederick, as well as Wang at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, after finishing a meal, as reported by Lianhe Zaobao.

In response, Wang replied in a comment, "Great seeing you and your family!"

Wang told the Chinese paper that he and the Yeos know one another from the Sun Valley Conference, an annual summit for globally renowned business giants and technology industry leaders to collaborate and network.

Why was Yeo in Taipei?

Yeo was in Taipei to celebrate his 69th birthday on Sep. 13.

In addition, he was invited as a guest speaker at the Asia-Pacific Forward Forum on Sep. 15 where he gave a keynote speech on cross-strait relations, the "one China" policy, and the future of mainland China and Taiwan.

During the speech, he suggested that Taiwan and China could form a "Chinese Commonwealth" that could eventually evolve into "One China" for a "peaceful reunification", as reported by China Times.

The Yeos also paid a visit to the Tzu Chi Bone Marrow Stem Cell Center where Federick received a successful bone marrow transplant in 2004 that treated his leukaemia.

Top image from George Yeo/Facebook.

