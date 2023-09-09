Back

G-Shock & 88rising to have pop-up at ION Orchard from Sep. 16 to 30, 2023

Southeast Asia pop-up tour.

Khine Zin Htet | September 09, 2023, 12:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Casio G-Shock is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a Southeast Asia pop-up tour, and its first stop is Singapore.

Taking place from Sep. 16 to 30 at ION Orchard, the pop-up will showcase its exclusive 40th-anniversary watch series.

Here's what you can expect:

Clear Remix series

Photo from gshock_casio_official/Instagram

Remaster Black series

Photo from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram

Recrystallized series

Photo from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram

Adventurer's Stone series

Photo from gshock_casio_official/Instagram

Flare Red series

Photo from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram

G-Shock X Eric Haze collaboration watch

Photo from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram

88rising

The watch brand is also collaborating with music company 88rising to bring the latter's artists' portraits to the pop-up.

These include Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Niki, Spence Lee, Dumbfounded, Ylona Garcia, Milli, Atarashii Gakko!, and Stephanie Poetri.

Rappers Rich Brian (left) and Warren Hue (right). Photo from hitcfestival/ Instagram

According to a press release, this is the highest number of 88rising artists to be featured in a single brand campaign.

Singer-songwriter Niki. Photo from hitcfestival/ Instagram

Limited edition G-Shock X 88rising t-shirts (S$39) will be up for grabs at the pop-up as well, subject to availability.

Photo from Casio G-shock

Tin badge set

Photo from Casio G-shock

Fans can also redeem a limited tin badge set by following these steps:

  • Follow @gshock_sg on Instagram

  • Like and repost the pop-up announcement on their Instagram

  • Validate your post at the ION pop-up to claim the set.

To redeem, you must be a Casio ID member.

More information can be found on their website.

Regional Pop-ups

Other stops in the region include:

  • Malaysia: Oct. 23 to 29, 2023 at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur

  • Indonesia: Oct . 11 to 22, 2023 at Central Park, Jakarta

  • Thailand: Oct. 16 to 31, 2023 at Centralworld, Bangkok

  • Philippines: Oct. 13 to 20, 2023 at BGC High Street, Manila

G-shock X 88rising pop-up @ ION Orchard

Where: B4 Atrium, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

When: From Sep. 16 to 30, 10am to 10pm

Top photos from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram and hitcfestival/ Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

S'pore's longest-serving finance minister Richard Hu dies aged 96

Hu also served as a Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Health, and Minister for National Development.

September 09, 2023, 11:54 AM

Spending an afternoon at The Woodleigh Mall made me jealous of people living in the Bidadari estate

Let us show you around this new mall.

September 09, 2023, 09:45 AM

Comment: Tharman aims to be a unifying figure, but unity in S'pore starts in our neighbourhoods

And it starts with the people in our neighbourhoods.

September 09, 2023, 09:30 AM

S'pore woman, 48, lost S$37,000 life savings after clicking link given by 'seller' to buy S$7.90 lei cha

Her bank account was cleaned out with only S$0.06 left.

September 09, 2023, 07:30 AM

Man, 57, found dead on clothes drying rack at foot of Lorong 5 Toa Payoh HDB

He allegedly fell from the 11th floor. Investigations are ongoing.

September 08, 2023, 09:06 PM

PM Lee to attend G20 Summit in India from Sep. 8-10

He will discuss topics such as multilateralism and sustainable development.

September 08, 2023, 08:38 PM

High Court throws out IndoChine group CEO Michael Ma's dangerous driving charge appeal

He accepted the fine of S$3,500 for reversing 50m from a roadblock, but he appealed against the 15-month driving disqualification term.

September 08, 2023, 07:44 PM

Heaviest rainfall in Hong Kong in 140 years: 2 dead more than 100 hurt

Floods forced schools, malls, offices and Hong Kong's stock market to shut down.

September 08, 2023, 07:40 PM

Passengers stuck on SIA plane in Shanghai for 8 hours only for flight to be cancelled

All affected customers were rebooked on other flights on Sep. 7 and have since departed Shanghai, said SIA.

September 08, 2023, 07:04 PM

Man allegedly exposed himself to woman at West Coast Park, chased down by her husband, police report made

Police confirmed a report was lodged.

September 08, 2023, 06:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.