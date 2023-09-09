G-Shock & 88rising to have pop-up at ION Orchard from Sep. 16 to 30, 2023

Casio G-Shock is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a Southeast Asia pop-up tour, and its first stop is Singapore.
Taking place from Sep. 16 to 30 at ION Orchard, the pop-up will showcase its exclusive 40th-anniversary watch series.
Here's what you can expect:
Clear Remix series
Remaster Black series
Recrystallized series
Adventurer's Stone series
Flare Red series
G-Shock X Eric Haze collaboration watch
88rising
The watch brand is also collaborating with music company 88rising to bring the latter's artists' portraits to the pop-up.
These include Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Niki, Spence Lee, Dumbfounded, Ylona Garcia, Milli, Atarashii Gakko!, and Stephanie Poetri.
According to a press release, this is the highest number of 88rising artists to be featured in a single brand campaign.
Limited edition G-Shock X 88rising t-shirts (S$39) will be up for grabs at the pop-up as well, subject to availability.
Tin badge set
Fans can also redeem a limited tin badge set by following these steps:
- Follow @gshock_sg on Instagram
- Like and repost the pop-up announcement on their Instagram
- Validate your post at the ION pop-up to claim the set.
To redeem, you must be a Casio ID member.
More information can be found on their website.
Regional Pop-ups
Other stops in the region include:
- Malaysia: Oct. 23 to 29, 2023 at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur
- Indonesia: Oct . 11 to 22, 2023 at Central Park, Jakarta
- Thailand: Oct. 16 to 31, 2023 at Centralworld, Bangkok
- Philippines: Oct. 13 to 20, 2023 at BGC High Street, Manila
G-shock X 88rising pop-up @ ION Orchard
Where: B4 Atrium, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801
When: From Sep. 16 to 30, 10am to 10pm
Top photos from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram and hitcfestival/ Instagram
