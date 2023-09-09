G-Shock & 88rising to have pop-up at ION Orchard from Sep. 16 to 30, 2023

Casio G-Shock is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a Southeast Asia pop-up tour, and its first stop is Singapore.

Taking place from Sep. 16 to 30 at ION Orchard, the pop-up will showcase its exclusive 40th-anniversary watch series.

Here's what you can expect:

Clear Remix series

Remaster Black series

Recrystallized series

Adventurer's Stone series

Flare Red series

G-Shock X Eric Haze collaboration watch

88rising

The watch brand is also collaborating with music company 88rising to bring the latter's artists' portraits to the pop-up.

These include Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Niki, Spence Lee, Dumbfounded, Ylona Garcia, Milli, Atarashii Gakko!, and Stephanie Poetri.

According to a press release, this is the highest number of 88rising artists to be featured in a single brand campaign.

Limited edition G-Shock X 88rising t-shirts (S$39) will be up for grabs at the pop-up as well, subject to availability.

Tin badge set

Fans can also redeem a limited tin badge set by following these steps:

Follow @gshock_sg on Instagram

Like and repost the pop-up announcement on their Instagram

Validate your post at the ION pop-up to claim the set.

To redeem, you must be a Casio ID member.

More information can be found on their website.

Regional Pop-ups

Other stops in the region include:

Malaysia : Oct. 23 to 29, 2023 at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur

: Oct. 23 to 29, 2023 at Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur Indonesia : Oct . 11 to 22, 2023 at Central Park, Jakarta

: Oct . 11 to 22, 2023 at Central Park, Jakarta Thailand : Oct. 16 to 31, 2023 at Centralworld, Bangkok

: Oct. 16 to 31, 2023 at Centralworld, Bangkok Philippines: Oct. 13 to 20, 2023 at BGC High Street, Manila

G-shock X 88rising pop-up @ ION Orchard

Where: B4 Atrium, ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

When: From Sep. 16 to 30, 10am to 10pm

Top photos from gshock_casio_official/ Instagram and hitcfestival/ Instagram