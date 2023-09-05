Free Texas Chicken S'pore hoodie with every S$34.90 set

Following the success of its chicken bag, Texas Chicken Singapore will launch its new merchandise on Sep. 17, 2023.

With every "Chicken Get-Together Set", customers can redeem one free limited-edition Singapore Chicken Merch Hoodie while stocks last.

The hoodie, designed to be a chicken, comes in three sizes: kids, large and extra large.

The set will cost S$34.90, which can be shared amongst three people.

Previously, the fried chicken chain sold a set meal with an exclusive chicken bag.

During its launch, a Texas Chicken staff was left in tears after she was allegedly confronted by disappointed customers who were hoping to get the free bag.

Some customers confronted the staff and told her they had been queuing for five hours.

Top photos via Texas Chicken Singapore