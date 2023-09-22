2 tipper trucks, 2 vans & 1 taxi AYE chain collision: Vehicles covered in cement, 1 taken to hospital

[Editor's note at 4:26pm on Sep. 22, 2023: This article was updated with a new statement from the police. Only one person was conveyed conscious to hospital.]

A five-vehicle chain collision along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Sep. 21) morning saw one person taken to hospital.

Vans and taxi covered in cement

Footage of the incident circulated on various social media platforms showed the vehicles with two tipper trucks on each end.

Two vans and a taxi were lined up one after another in the middle.

The vans and taxi were covered with what appeared to be cement.

One person conveyed conscious to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10:20am on Thursday (Sep. 21).

The incident happened along AYE towards Tuas.

A 35-year-old female van driver was conscious when conveyed to the hospital, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Telegram & Singapore Road Accident/FB.