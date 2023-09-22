Back

2 tipper trucks, 2 vans & 1 taxi AYE chain collision: Vehicles covered in cement, 1 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | September 22, 2023, 10:49 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

[Editor's note at 4:26pm on Sep. 22, 2023: This article was updated with a new statement from the police. Only one person was conveyed conscious to hospital.]

A five-vehicle chain collision along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Sep. 21) morning saw one person taken to hospital.

Vans and taxi covered in cement

Footage of the incident circulated on various social media platforms showed the vehicles with two tipper trucks on each end.

Two vans and a taxi were lined up one after another in the middle.

Gif adapted from video on Telegram.

The vans and taxi were covered with what appeared to be cement.

One person conveyed conscious to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10:20am on Thursday (Sep. 21).

The incident happened along AYE towards Tuas.

A 35-year-old female van driver was conscious when conveyed to the hospital, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Telegram & Singapore Road Accident/FB.

Queues in Orchard form as early as 4:30pm on Thursday for iPhone 15 release on Friday

Expected.

September 22, 2023, 04:11 PM

S$2.4 billion from S'pore's first sovereign green bond to go to Jurong Region Line & Cross Island Line

Financing green infrastructure.

September 22, 2023, 03:58 PM

Mediacorp actress Ye Jia Yun, 21, makes runway debut at Milan Fashion Week

Going places.

September 22, 2023, 03:49 PM

Panda cub Le Le moving to China in Dec. 2023, last day to see him at River Wonders on Nov. 20

:'(

September 22, 2023, 03:01 PM

Customers pay S$840 instead of S$84 via credit card, Geylang restaurant looking to make refund

Help spread the word.

September 22, 2023, 02:44 PM

Merlion to undergo maintenance works for 12 weeks from Sep. 25-Dec. 13, 2023, photo-taking unavailable

The statue will be covered in scaffolding from Sep. 25.

September 22, 2023, 01:05 PM

Absolutely free & some paid events to check out during S’pore Design Week from Sep. 21 to Oct. 1

Simple designs, deep meanings.

September 22, 2023, 12:58 PM

SIA refunds S$1,590 to New Zealand couple seated next to snorting, farting dog on flight

The couple said they intend to donate the money to a guide dog training centre.

September 22, 2023, 12:54 PM

3 S’porean men allegedly assaulted with chairs by muggers in front of JB hotel

The victim claimed he is experiencing PTSD due to the assault.

September 22, 2023, 12:32 PM

Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival decorations come loose, block double-decker bus, cause jam

The traffic disruption began around 7pm and lasted past 10:20pm.

September 22, 2023, 10:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.