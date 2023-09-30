11-storey Far East Flora Centre opens in Clementi, sells flowers, fruits, vegetables & has garden cafe

Far East Flora has opened Singapore’s first vertical flora centre, that comes with a garden cafe.

Newly-opened 11-storey Far East Flora Centre

The building consists of nine floors as well as a rooftop and a basement.

There you can find wholesale fresh flowers, fruits and a vegetable market with a walk-in cold room, and a variety of floral and gifting needs.

The building is estimated to house 1,000 varieties of flowers and over 500 different types of plants.

Most of the commercial space is sheltered so visitors can shop comfortably, regardless of rain or shine.

The press release from Far East Flora also highlighted the rain harvesting system, and an automated rainwater recycling and self-irrigation system to minimise water wastage at the premise, even though a high amount of water is required to maintain the operations.

Check out some opening discounts here:

Details

Address: 435 Clementi Road, Singapore 599873

Nearest MRT: King Albert Park MRT station (Exit A, take bus 74, 151 and 154)

Opening hours: 8am to 9pm

Top image via photos by Suhaila DH, Shane Chiang and Far East Flora