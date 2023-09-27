Back

Fall Out Boy to perform in S'pore on Dec. 12, 2023

Sugar, we're going down swinging.

Syahindah Ishak | September 27, 2023, 12:27 PM

Events

Fall Out Boy is having a concert in Singapore on Dec. 12, 2023, as part of their "So Much For (2our) Dust" tour.

The American pop-punk/rock band will perform at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Halls 401-403.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Sep. 29, 2023, via Sistic outlets and Sistic's website.

Prices for the tickets have yet to be released.

The Grammy-nominated band last performed in Singapore in 2018 for their Mania tour.

Hits and awards

Known for hits such as "Sugar, We're Goin Down," "Dance, Dance", and Thnks fr th Mmrs", the band consists of lead vocalist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, drummer Andy Hurley, and lead guitarist Joe Trohman.

Formed in 2001, Fall Out Boy has won a number of accolades, including MTV Video Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, Kerrang! Awards, Alternative Press Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

Their 2007 album Infinity on High also topped the Billboard 200.

On Mar. 24, 2023, the band released their eighth album, "So Much (For) Stardust", marking their comeback in more than five years.

Its lead single, "Love from The Other Side", hit number one on Alternative Radio.

Top images via Fall Out Boy/Instagram.

