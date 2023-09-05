Fake 'official' Jane Ittogi Facebook page taken down

In the midst of the 2023 Presidential Elections, Tharman Shanmugaratnam stepped up his social media game.

He has an Instagram account.

While Tharman's increased presence on the internet shed more light on the President-elect's personal life, including that of his wife, Jane Ittogi, the latter still remained a rather elusive figure.

Ittogi doesn't have any public social media accounts of her own.

Which made this particular Facebook account particularly suspicious when it suddenly popped up on Facebook.

The page was classified under "Political Organization" and welcomed users to the "Official Page" of Jane Ittogi.

A representative of Tharman's team confirmed that the account was not set up by Ittogi on Sep. 4.

The page has since been removed.

If you still can't get enough of Singapore's soon-to-be first lady, though, here's a video of her talking about her relationship with Tharman.

We promise it's the real Jane Ittogi.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News and Tharman's Instagram