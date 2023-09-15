Back

POV: F1 S'pore Grand Prix Day 1 with 88rising acts like Jackson Wang, Rich Brian & Bibi

88rising's debut stage in Singapore.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | Livia Soh | September 15, 2023, 08:09 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The F1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2023 officially kicked off today (Sep. 15).

Entertaining the crowd on the mainstage include acts Jackson Wang and other artistes from Asian-American record label 88rising, like Rich Brian, Niki and Milli.

This is the record label's debut stage in Singapore.

Here's a round-up of today's stage, from our point of view:

6:30pm to 7pm

Warren Hue

The "Boy of the Year" singer warmed up the stage with songs like "RUNAWAY W ME".

Milli

Aptly dressed with a belt lined with toy cars, the Thai singer took the stage with "Welcome".

7:35pm to 8:55pm

XG

The Japanese girl group took the stage with songs like “Mascara”.

Atarashii Gakko!

The energetic Japanese group, of course, had to perform in their signature uniform.

Bibi

South Korean R&B singer Bibi impressed the crowd with her song “BIBI Vengeance”.

10pm to 11:55pm

Rich Brian

The Indonesian rapper known for hits like “100 Degrees” took the stage later that night.

Niki

Unfortunately, we have no pictures of Niki because there was no photo pit access during her performance.

She did sing some of her crowd favourites like “High School in Jakarta”.

Update as of 12:31am on Sep. 16: We got the official photos. Enjoy.

Photo by Natt Lim

Photo by Natt Lim

Jackson Wang

Closing the night was none other than Wang, who drew the curtains with songs like “Blow”.

The 88rising artistes got together for the finale where they sang a medley of songs.

Top image by Lee Wei Lin.

Artists involved in Marvel & DC Comics in S’pore for live drawing & exhibition

Free entry for all.

September 15, 2023, 07:22 PM

Pita Limjaroenrat resigns as Thailand's Move Forward party leader

He invited pop star Taylor Swift to return to Thailand to perform after the 2014 coup d'état cancelled her concert.

September 15, 2023, 07:06 PM

Hardwell & Alan Walker to perform at Marquee S'pore on Sep. 15 & 16 respectively

Sold out.

September 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

Short thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 2nd half of Sep. 2023

You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh.

September 15, 2023, 05:46 PM

Elon Musk calls Taiwan 'part of China', Taiwan hits back

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the island is "not for sale".

September 15, 2023, 05:39 PM

Alleged alien corpses displayed in Mexico congress, presentation slammed as gimmick

Little green men.

September 15, 2023, 05:33 PM

Boy holds umbrella to shelter alighting passengers at Punggol bus stop

Not all heroes wear capes.

September 15, 2023, 04:22 PM

Majority of S'poreans with no religion believe in God, unseen beings, praying for dead relatives & karma: Survey

Even among religiously unaffiliated Singaporeans who were raised with no religion, the majority still believe in God and unseen beings.

September 15, 2023, 04:19 PM

China's defence minister not seen in over 2 weeks, allegedly missed scheduled meeting with S'pore Chief of Navy

Li Shangfu was last seen at the end of August 2023.

September 15, 2023, 04:17 PM

Diners continue to eat as 6 men slash 2 men with parang knives at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

The six men, aged between 22 and 34, have since been arrested by the police.

September 15, 2023, 03:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.