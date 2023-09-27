Back

Eric Chou to perform in S'pore on Nov. 4 & 5, 2023

Nice.

Keyla Supharta | September 27, 2023, 06:08 PM

Events

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou will be performing in Singapore in November as part of his Odyssey~Journey RETURNS encore tour.

The shows will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4 and 5, 2023.

He last held his concert in Singapore at the same venue last year.

Chou will also hold his tour in Taiwan, the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, and China.

Ticket details

Tickets are priced from S$128 to S$428.

It will be available for purchase via:

  • Ticketmaster's hotline: (3158 8588)

  • SingPost outlets

Tickets will go on sale from 12pm on Sep. 29.

This article powered by Airalo's 10GB e-SIMs allows us to stay connected with our audience 24/7.

