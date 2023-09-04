ECDA apologises for not removing Kinderland @ Woodlands Mart teacher immediately from classroom role

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has apologised for not getting Kinderland @ Woodland Mart to immediately remove Lin Min, the educator who allegedly abused her student, from her classroom while investigations were ongoing.

The agency's chief executive officer, Tan Chee Wee, also said that the agency will strengthen its protocols and training of its officers moving forward in a press release issued by ECDA on Sep. 4, 2023.

Investigation officer 'failed to follow established protocol'

ECDA said its investigation officer commenced the investigation by the next working day upon being informed of the alleged case of child abuse on Aug. 8, 2023, which involved a 2-year-old student.

According to the agency, "timely" action was taken to gather the facts and interview various parties.

However, Lin was not removed immediately from her classroom duties because the officer assessed that "sufficient supervisory measures" were put in place by the preschool to mitigate the risk to the safety of the children while investigations were ongoing.

The officer had failed to follow the established protocol that for cases with clear evidence that child safety is endangered, the staff should be immediately removed from classroom duties, added ECDA.

While ECDA has taken firm actions against the preschool and staff involved, the agency also acknowledges the aforementioned "lapse" in its case handling procedures.

As such, the agency is reviewing its system, as well as procedures, to strengthen this protocol and ensure better oversight of cases under investigation, the press release read.

