Eat 3 Bowls closing Crawford Lane outlet on Sep. 24, 2023

No reason was disclosed.

Belmont Lay | September 22, 2023, 03:46 AM

Eat 3 Bowls (呷三碗), the Taiwanese food eatery at Crawford Lane, is closing down on Sunday, Sep. 24.

News of its sudden closure was announced on Facebook on Sep. 18.

No reason was disclosed.

The business first started out as a food stall at Seah Im Food Centre in January 2016.

Its Crawford Lane outlet, in the vicinity of Lavander, will be best remembered for its 1990s Taiwanese-style classroom deco.

The three signature Taiwanese dishes, Braised Pork Rice, Chicken Rice, and Oyster Intestine Mee Sua, make up the Eat 3 Bowls combo.

The three bowls are served in a set.

Its second outlet at Pasir Panjang remains unaffected.

But there is good news: A new outlet will be opening soon at basement one of Compass One in Sengkang.

