Disney unveils name of cruise ship that will dock in S'pore from 2025

A new Adventure is sailing to Singapore as Disney Cruise Line (DCL) revealed the name of its Singapore-bound vessel at the Destination D23 Event in Lake Buena Vista, Florida in the U.S.

In collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore will be the homeport of the newest Disney Adventure for at least five years from 2025.

According to DCL, Singapore was chosen as the homeport due to its "strategic location, world-class air connectivity and port infrastructure, making it a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia".

The 208,000-gross-ton ship is projected to be completed at the MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany.

The spirit of adventure

The new ship will let guests enjoy spaces and experiences inspired by fantasy, discovery and adventure without leaving the boat.

Guests will be able to explore realms representing every corner of the magical world of Disney.

More details on the Disney Adventure's maiden voyage and onboard experiences will be announced later.

Top photos via DCL/Instagram & DCL