DBS & UOB to restrict access to digital services if unverified apps found on users' phones

DBS and UOB customers, take note.

Both banks said they are rolling out new security measures to combat scams, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

One of the measures to be introduced targets those who use digital banking services on their phones where apps from unverified app stores (also known as "sideloaded" apps) have been installed.

Should such apps be detected, access to banking services will be restricted from those devices.

OCBC rolled out similar measures in August 2023, with some users receiving prompts to delete certain unauthorised apps before they could access the OCBC app.

In September, Citibank also rolled out measures targeting "apps or tools with risky permission settings" that attempt to gain access to the Citi Mobile app, CNA reported.

Measures have gone live on DBS app

DBS's updates for Android phones restrict app access if potential risks — such as malware or malicious applications — are detected, the bank told CNA.

DBS explained on its website that users may be asked, via an in-app pop-up, to secure their mobile device before accessing its online banking services.

The website explains that this is a "precautionary measure" and that users who see this have likely had their phones' security compromised.

After further updates from early October, the following factors will also cause DBS users' access to be restricted:

Sideloaded apps with accessibility permission

Ongoing screen-sharing or mirroring

UOB rolling out measures from Wednesday

UOB told CNA it is rolling out its new security measures progressively from Wednesday (Sep. 27).

The update will restrict users from accessing the bank's app if it detects sideloaded apps with "risky permissions" enabled.

UOB said such users would receive an error message identifying the potentially risky app.

Users would then have to uninstall or restrict the permissions of the risky app, before being allowed to continue using UOB's services.

UOB's updates to its app will also restrict users' access if screen-sharing is detected on their phones.

The bank said this prevents customers from unknowingly sharing their screens with scammers, and added that once screen-sharing is turned off, the customers can continue using the app.

