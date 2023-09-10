Cyclist in Sungei Tengah bangs fist on car's bonnet after driver honks at him, leaves dent

In a fit of rage, a cyclist on the road who was being honked at balled his fist and hammered a car's bonnet so hard that it dented.

The incident was captured on camera and posted onto Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

In the video, a group of cyclists had stopped at a traffic junction at Sungei Tengah Road.

A grey car, the owner of the dashcam footage, slowly approached the back of the pack of cyclists, stopping just behind a cyclist wearing an orange and black top.

The driver, perhaps impatient with the cyclists in his path, honked twice.

The orange-clad cyclist then turned around and motioned for the driver to drive forward slightly, before hammering his fist down on the car's bonnet twice.

The resounding thud was audible from inside the car.

The impact had also left a sizeable dent on the bonnet.

The duo then proceeded to shout and hurl profanities at each other at the junction.

The video then cut to the driver stopping under the viaduct.

Two other cyclists who were part of the group, clad in yellow and white, stopped and turned around.

They approached the arguing duo, seemingly hoping to defuse the situation.

Meanwhile, the orange-clad cyclist and the driver of the car continued arguing.

The video ended after that, and it is uncertain how the situation was resolved.

Commenters sided with the driver

Comments on Facebook predominantly sided with the driver of the car, and called the cyclist's actions "unnecessary".

However, others pointed out that the driver had driven too close to the back of the rider.

