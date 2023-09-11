New container hotel with 2 floors in Gardens by the Bay, prices start at S$500+

The two floors are connected by a sculptural spiral staircase and can accommodate four guests. The distinctive pinwheel layout of the hotel allows elevated views of the Singapore skyline and the gardens from the bedrooms, depending on the suite.

The hotel is located in Serene Garden, close to The Meadow and Bayfront MRT station.

Targeted at those looking for "a retreat from the hustle bustle of urban living", it was designed by LAUD Architects with support from Singapore Tourism Board.

The suites come with these amenities:

Living room with TV

A king bed & a Murphy queen bed

Ensuite bathroom

Kitchen with hob and downdraft hood

Indoor dining seating

Private outdoor patio

Outdoor dining table and chairs

Outdoor electric BBQ grill (upon request)

Wi-Fi

The price of each room is S$500 per night before taxes and fees.

You can book the suite here.

Solar panels on roof

The upper levels of the hotel are constructed from 40-foot repurposed shipping containers.

Up to 80 per cent of the pod's energy needs is met with the solar panels installed on the rooftop, the hotel claims.

Other sustainability features of the suites include:

Drinking glasses and terrarium displays made from repurposed glassware by the local artisans Soda Lemon

Soil in the terrarium displays produced using upcycled horticulture and landscaping waste by homegrown company Soil Social

Drink coasters made from recycled plastic by The Plastic Project Singapore

Recycled bins are also provided to encourage guests to recycle plastic and glass bottles.

Shipping container hotels

The concept was first piloted by Shipping Container Hotel at LaunchPad@One North.

The company was incorporated in 2018 with the idea of using shipping containers as pop-up hotels.

According to its founder Seah Liang Chiang, the company aims to "re-purpose shipping containers, trains, etc into sustainable hotels and co-living spaces in unique locations in Singapore and abroad".

They have two other hotels, found in Haw Par Villa and One-north.

