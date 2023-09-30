South Korean community site calls S'pore's Chuando Tan, 57, the 'final boss in self-management'

Singaporean fashion photographer Chuando Tan does not look 57.

His youthful appearance continues to amaze those who discover he exists — this time around, by those on the South Korean community site theqoo.

The post, titled "Person born in 1966 (57-years-old) [is the] final boss in self-management", has gotten over 58,000 views in approximately seven hours after it was uploaded on Sep. 30.

After sharing a number of Tan's photos, they wrote that his secrets to keeping fit are:

Consistently doing weight training from when you're in your 20s Consuming and burning a similar amount of calories Maintaining a positive, healthy and youthful mindset Doing what you like Washing your face thoroughly, even in the day, and applying moisturiser frequently Avoiding caffeinated drinks, such as black tea and coffee

Unsurprisingly, many comments asked how cutting out caffeine is possible, and why it's important to do so.

This is not the first time South Korean sites have written about Tan.

A cursory search of Korean articles about Tan shows that South Korea knew of his existence in 2017 or earlier. Pieces about him have emerged consistently throughout the years, as those on the internet continue to be amazed at how good he looks.

Top photos from Chuando Tan's Instagram