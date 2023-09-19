Back

Boy, 7, brings 2 beers to school in China, classmates get drunk & fall asleep in class

Cheers.

Winnie Li | September 19, 2023, 05:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A seven-year-old boy in China was beaten by his mother with a clothes hanger for sneaking two bottles of fruit beer to his primary school and sharing them with his classmates, causing his friends to fall asleep in class.

The boy's mother also uploaded online the scene of the boy standing in front of a wall while explaining to online users what led to him being disciplined.

According to Chinese news aggregator, Star Video, the booze party at the primary school took place on Sep. 14, 2023, in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen.

What happened

In the video, the boy's mother revealed that she only knew her son had sneaked the fruit beers from their fridge to his school after his teacher informed her about it on WeChat.

Screenshot via Weibo

According to the teacher, the boy put the beer inside his bag and shared it with his classmates, causing many to become drunk.

When the teacher spoke to the boy's mother, the students were still asleep.

When the teacher asked why so many students were sleeping, some of their peers replied that it was because of the beverage the boy served them.

Nevertheless, it didn't take very long for the students to wake up, as the boy only opened one bottle of beer, and everyone was poured a tiny amount, the mother shared.

The mother of the boy also added that she had since apologised to the parents of the drunk students and educated her son about the seriousness of the matter.

Top images via 星视频/Weibo & 安安爱露营/Xiaohongshu

Tree pruning among measures taken to manage red-breasted parakeet numbers in Choa Chu Kang

This non-native species competes with native parakeet species for resources.

September 19, 2023, 05:41 PM

Space-themed nightclub in Orchard has AI-powered bars & elements built by USS creatives

Back to the future.

September 19, 2023, 05:12 PM

1,093 S’poreans didn't get PE2023 poll card, election officials might've missed out registration steps while clearing queues in GE2020

Chan Chun Sing said human error could have been the cause.

September 19, 2023, 04:57 PM

131 whistleblowing cases led to Home Team officers disciplined in past 5 years: Shanmugam

All allegations are treated and investigated, according to the minister.

September 19, 2023, 04:24 PM

Orchard Road salon cuts off woman's real lashes when correcting botched eyelash procedure

Not a good experience.

September 19, 2023, 04:03 PM

S'pore woman went blind due to AestheFill filler entering bloodstream, product safe: Distributor

The distributor said that there is a risk inherent in dermal filler treatments.

September 19, 2023, 03:48 PM

Foul smell woes over new waste collection system in Bidadari better after mitigation measures: Desmond Lee

Engaging and educating residents on proper disposal is one of the measures taken.

September 19, 2023, 03:30 PM

S'porean man, 35, kills daughter, 2.5, burns her body in pot, gets 21.5 years jail, 18 strokes of cane

The judge said there was 'little to be said' in mitigation.

September 19, 2023, 03:21 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim calls for banks to reimburse scam victims fully, says it's unjust for victims to bear loss

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan responded that eroding vigilance and personal responsibility might lead to complacency.

September 19, 2023, 03:11 PM

S'pore makes steps towards passport-free travel under amended law, travellers' data to be deleted after use

It is unknown which other countries have similar plans for passport-free travel at the moment.

September 19, 2023, 01:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.