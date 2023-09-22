Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival decorations come loose, block double-decker bus, cause jam

Traffic along Upper Cross Street in Chinatown was briefly disrupted on Sep. 21, 2023 after a row of Mid-Autumn Festival decorations came loose.

What happened

According to a video uploaded by @erictoh.et on TikTok, the row of Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns could be seen drooping from the cable.

The lanterns were seen hanging from a pillar that was leaning towards Upper Cross Street, near the New Bridge Road junction.

A green double-decker public bus stopped at the second left-most lane, as the lanterns that had drooped downwards prevented it from moving forward.

Bus captains could be seen helping to direct traffic.

The traffic disruption appeared to have begun around 7pm on Sep. 21, 2023, when the TikTok video was uploaded, and lasted past 10:20pm, according to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao.

According to a picture shared by the Singapore Road Accident Facebook group and Zaobao, a traffic cone was placed at the back of the double-decker bus to alert oncoming traffic.

When is Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival decorations at Chinatown are a yearly tradition.

The Chinatown Mid-Autumn 2023 Festival was launched on Sep. 15, 2023.

Mid-Autumn Festival will take place on Sep. 29, 2023.

