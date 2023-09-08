S'porean couple's 4 children all born on Sep. 6, newborn joins siblings aged 8, 10 & 12

Four children in one Singaporean family share the same Sep. 6 birth date.

No, they are not quadruplets.

More amazing: They are all born in different years through natural birth, and not induced labour.

The four siblings are the children of Salihin Ahmad Perbah, 49, and Khairunnisa Abdul Karim, 39.

Most amazing of all: The age gap between the three older children is exactly two years apart as all were born on Sep. 6.

The first three children are aged 8, 10, and 12.

Fourth child

The couple welcomed their fourth child and latest addition to the family on Sep. 6, 2023.

The father said: "I didn't expect it. The original date of birth was expected to be Sep. 24."

He added that when his wife had a check-up appointment in the 36th or 37th week of pregnancy, the doctor said there was a high chance that she would give birth to their daughter on the same date as their other children.

The father added: "Feeling surprised and happy because after eight years, Alhamdulillah, the date is still the same."

The fourth child weighed 2.91kg and was born at 12:18pm on Wednesday.

Birthdays a hoot

Birthdays in this family are a hoot.

The father said: "Every time we celebrate a birthday, it's really festive, especially after having the third child. The gifts we got can almost fill half of their room."

Before having any children, the couple experienced a miscarriage in 2009.

When Khairunnisa's pregnancy was around 30 weeks old, or about seven-and-a-half months, she felt like something was amiss when she no longer felt the baby's movements.

The foetus was suspected to have been tangled in the umbilical cord.

Following the birth of the first three children, their doctor, Jazlan Joosoph, said the couple told him they would stop at three.

One doctor delivered all four children

Jazlan, the couple's obstetrician and gynaecologist, saw to the births of all four children at Raffles Hospital.

He said four siblings born on the same date is an "extremely rare" phenomenon.

He said: "You may have heard of two or three babies in one family being born on the same date. But for four or more children with the same date is very, very rare."

"Especially if the baby is born normally. If by surgery, the date can be planned but giving birth normally is not easy to plan," Jazlan explained.

The doctor added that this was the first and only time he has encountered such a coincidence in his 22-year career as a doctor.

The doctor shared about the family in an Instagram post.

Top photos via Berita Mediacorp