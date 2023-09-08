Cédric Grolet S'pore starts pre-orders for pastries ahead of Sep. 14 opening

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Famed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet's eponymous Singapore store — his first in Asia — will be opening on Sep. 14.

Grolet is known for his Fruits Sculptés — pastries which look very much like fruits.

Ahead of its opening, the store has started taking orders for some of its pastries on its website.

Click and collect

Those interested to try Grolet's creations can attempt to score some of his creations online.

As of Sep. 8, items available include:

Mooncakes (S$52 for a set of two)

Website description: Crunchy peanuts praline, banana bread, fresh banana, creamy banana and caramel gel, light peanut ganache thin shell of milk chocolate and cocoa butter.

Mango Ginger Flower (S$26 each)

Website description: Crispy shortbread dough, ginger financier, fresh mango and ginger confit, fresh mango gel, ginger ganache.

Paris Brest Flower (S$26 each)

Website description: Hazelnut shortbread dough, crunchy hazelnut praline, choux pastry filed with hazelnut gianduja, light hazelnut cream.

Lychee (S$26 each)

Website description: Lychee gel with fresh lychee, light fresh coconut ganache, thin shell of white chocolate and cocoa butter.

Dragonfruit (S$26 each)

Website description: Dragonfruit gel, fresh dragonfruit and passionfruit, light vanilla ganache, thin shell of white chocolate and cocoa butter.

Vanilla bean (S$26 each)

Website description: Crunchy tahitian vanilla, custard cream, vanilla ganache, thin shell of white chocolate and cocoa butter whit vanilla pearl.

The menu will extend beyond these items, as the store's Instagram page has posted this very round Pain Au Chocolat:

One thing to note, however, is that the selection varies according to the date selected, so those interested will have to try their luck until they find a date where the item(s) they want are available.

As per 2am on Sep. 8, here are the dates you can get what you want:

Vanilla Beans are available from Sep. 15

Mango Ginger Flower, Paris Brest Flower, Lychee and Dragonfruit are available from Sep. 17

Mooncakes are available from Sep. 20

You know what to do if you want to beat the queue.

You're welcome.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Cédric Grolet's Instagram & Cédric Grolet Singapore