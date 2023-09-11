Sneak peek at what's on the menu at Cédric Grolet S'pore

Cédric Grolet Singapore will be opening on Sep. 14.
The 40-seater sets aside about half of its seats for reservations, with the remainder allocated for walk-ins customers.
Ahead of its opening, the media was invited to the store to check out the bakes.
Some of the pastries have been made available for pre-order through their website.
However, other options, which include viennoiseries, such as croissants and pain au chocolats, will only be available on-site, regardless of whether you opt to dine-in or takeout.
Here's what you can expect to find on the menu:
Croissant
Pain au chocolat
Parisian flan
Cinnamon Roll
Pain Suisse
Waffle flower
Avocado Toast
Mooncakes (S$52 for a set of two)
Mango Ginger Flower (S$26 each)
Paris Brest Flower (S$26 each)
Lychee (S$26 each)
Dragonfruit (S$26 each)
Cédric Grolet Singapore
Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922
Opening hours: TBC
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin
