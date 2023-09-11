Sneak peek at what's on the menu at Cédric Grolet S'pore

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Cédric Grolet Singapore will be opening on Sep. 14.

The 40-seater sets aside about half of its seats for reservations, with the remainder allocated for walk-ins customers.

Ahead of its opening, the media was invited to the store to check out the bakes.

Some of the pastries have been made available for pre-order through their website.

However, other options, which include viennoiseries, such as croissants and pain au chocolats, will only be available on-site, regardless of whether you opt to dine-in or takeout.

Here's what you can expect to find on the menu:

Croissant

Pain au chocolat

Parisian flan

Cinnamon Roll

Pain Suisse

Waffle flower

Avocado Toast

Mooncakes (S$52 for a set of two)

Mango Ginger Flower (S$26 each)

Paris Brest Flower (S$26 each)

Lychee (S$26 each)

Dragonfruit (S$26 each)

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Cédric Grolet Singapore

Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922

Opening hours: TBC

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin