Back

Sneak peek at what's on the menu at Cédric Grolet S'pore

Délicieuse.

Lee Wei Lin | Livia Soh | September 11, 2023, 12:14 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Cédric Grolet Singapore will be opening on Sep. 14.

The 40-seater sets aside about half of its seats for reservations, with the remainder allocated for walk-ins customers.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Ahead of its opening, the media was invited to the store to check out the bakes.

Some of the pastries have been made available for pre-order through their website.

However, other options, which include viennoiseries, such as croissants and pain au chocolats, will only be available on-site, regardless of whether you opt to dine-in or takeout.

Here's what you can expect to find on the menu:

Croissant

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Pain au chocolat

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Parisian flan

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Cinnamon Roll

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Pain Suisse

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Waffle flower

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Avocado Toast

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Mooncakes (S$52 for a set of two)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Mango Ginger Flower (S$26 each)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Paris Brest Flower (S$26 each)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Lychee (S$26 each)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Dragonfruit (S$26 each)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Cédric Grolet Singapore

Como Orchard, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 2, Singapore 229922

Opening hours: TBC

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin

New container hotel with 2 floors in Gardens by the Bay, prices start at S$500+

For up to four people.

September 11, 2023, 01:34 PM

M'sian, 27, working in S'pore, shows how he spends about S$13 a day on food & transport

Cai fan powers the economy.

September 11, 2023, 01:24 PM

I asked my Korean colleague where to find good & authentic Korean food. We ended up in Kallang.

Seoul far, seoul good.

September 11, 2023, 12:00 PM

Endangered Malayan tapir seen running along Punggol park connector at 6:30am, overtakes cyclist

It sounded like a horse galloping.

September 11, 2023, 11:49 AM

S'pore comedian Mayiduo really bungee jumps 47m after breaking Shopee 9.9 sales target

It was quite a feat as the comedian is known for his 108kg weight.

September 11, 2023, 11:16 AM

Man, 30, from Sri Lanka charged with alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

September 11, 2023, 11:03 AM

Hygiene grade of food stall at Nanyang Girls’ High School downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

With effect from Sep. 8, 2023

September 11, 2023, 02:38 AM

9 out of 146 Air China passengers sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation & abrasions during evacuation

Air China and Changi Airport Group are providing assistance to all passengers and crew members.

September 11, 2023, 12:13 AM

Man, 39, arrested for allegedly attacking another man, 40, with knife at Jalan Besar

Two knives and the victim's shirt were seized.

September 10, 2023, 11:12 PM

Man & wife involved in Katong hotel murder case believed to be tourists: Shin Min

He will be charged in court with murder on Sep. 11.

September 10, 2023, 10:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.