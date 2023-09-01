Back

8-hour jam to enter JB via Causeway on Sep. 1, Polling Day

The brightest stretch of road in the world.

Ruth Chai | September 01, 2023, 10:40 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Travellers heading to Johor, Malaysia via the Causeway on Friday evening, Sep. 1, 2023 — Polling Day — are finding themselves stuck in a massive eight-hour jam.

For context, that's as long as a flight to Japan or Korea.

Photos from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Causeway monitoring cameras showed the land crossing at Woodlands jam packed with vehicles.

Photo via LTA

Photo via LTA

Members of a Telegram group chat monitoring the jam reported the queue to be approximately eight hours long at 7pm.

Photo via Telegram

Photo via Telegram

If you are thinking of travelling to Johor by bus, think again.

Photos of the situation at the checkpoint showed a similar situation — with human bodies packed closely together.

Photo via Facebook

By Mothership reader

However, the Tuas Second Link appeared largely empty.

Tuas checkpoint. Photo via LTA

Second Link Checkpoint. Photo via LTA

Making use of the long weekend

About 52 per cent of Singapore's eligible voters had cast their votes from 8am to 12pm.

Voters who cast their ballots early could make use of the public holiday for other activities.

@shannyjyong survival of the fittest fr u snooze u lose! #jb #sg #pollingday ♬ I Wanna Go Home - Fat Cat

Top photo via LTA

PE2023 sample count: Tharman tentatively victorious with 70% of votes

The confidence rate of the sample count is 95 per cent.

September 01, 2023, 10:42 PM

Tharman supporters shout 'President Tharman' at Taman Jurong Food Centre before results out

Tharman arrived at the hawker centre just before 10pm.

September 01, 2023, 10:27 PM

Drinks stall that Tharman buys coffee from opens till late on Polling Day to show support

The owners said typically they close shop between 8pm and 8:30pm.

September 01, 2023, 10:09 PM

Kim Lim giving away Porsche, 1st class tickets to Europe to get people to support her beauty biz

We also want.

September 01, 2023, 09:50 PM

S'pore Presidential elections 2023: What is the sample count?

Sample count results are usually close to the final result.

September 01, 2023, 09:44 PM

Little girl shouts 'Tharman' whenever father says 'Ng Kok Song'

She has a clear favourite.

September 01, 2023, 09:10 PM

SMU grad recounts how Tharman helped him in his university appeal in 2011

"Coffee someday, Mr President?"

September 01, 2023, 08:54 PM

Man, 38, allegedly mugs another man in Geylang back alley, arrested within 12 hours

The victim suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

September 01, 2023, 08:20 PM

High Court dismisses M Ravi's application to disqualify Tharman from PE2023, orders him to pay S$6,000 costs

The lawyer also revealed that he was ordered to pay costs of S$6,000.

September 01, 2023, 08:03 PM

Woman in pineapples print t-shirt allowed to vote after changing outfit: ELD

She returned to cast her after changing her attire.

September 01, 2023, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.