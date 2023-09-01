8-hour jam to enter JB via Causeway on Sep. 1, Polling Day

Travellers heading to Johor, Malaysia via the Causeway on Friday evening, Sep. 1, 2023 — Polling Day — are finding themselves stuck in a massive eight-hour jam.

For context, that's as long as a flight to Japan or Korea.

Photos from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Causeway monitoring cameras showed the land crossing at Woodlands jam packed with vehicles.

Members of a Telegram group chat monitoring the jam reported the queue to be approximately eight hours long at 7pm.

If you are thinking of travelling to Johor by bus, think again.

Photos of the situation at the checkpoint showed a similar situation — with human bodies packed closely together.

However, the Tuas Second Link appeared largely empty.

Making use of the long weekend

About 52 per cent of Singapore's eligible voters had cast their votes from 8am to 12pm.

Voters who cast their ballots early could make use of the public holiday for other activities.

