Man, 36, arrested for shooting pellets at birds with catapult in Jurong West, breaking HDB flat window

The police have arrested a 36-year-old Singaporean man for his suspected involvement in the offences of carrying offensive weapons in public places, rash act, and cruelty to animals.

On Feb. 11, 2023, the police were alerted that a kitchen window of a second storey unit at an HDB block of flats along Jurong West Street 61 was damaged.

It was believed that the damage to the kitchen window was caused by the impact from projectiles fired.

Through extensive ground enquiries, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man, Yu Xueyao, and arrested him along Jurong West Street 61 on April 24.

An assortment of clay pellets and metal pellets, two catapults, and a metal figure which was used for target practice were seized as case exhibits.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yu had allegedly shot a catapult, containing metal and clay pellets towards a flock of birds along Jurong West Street 61 and one of the pellets had caused damage to a residential unit’s kitchen window.

The man's charge sheet indicated that he was trying to shoot a bird.

The incident took place some time between 11am and 1:30pm.

The damage to the window cost S$250.

The man was charged in court on Sep. 13 with the offences of carrying offensive weapons in public places and cruelty to animals.

The offence of carrying offensive weapons in public places carries an imprisonment term of up to three years and caning with not less than six strokes.

The offence of rash act carries an imprisonment term of up to six months, or a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

