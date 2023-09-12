Cat steals limelight from bride & groom in M'sia wedding by delivering rings to them in toy car

A Malaysian couple was outshined at their own wedding by the ring bearer.

Or more specifically, the feline ring bearer.

Lily the cat ring bearer

One long-haired white cat with heterochromia (different coloured eyes) acted as the ring bearer for a Malaysian couple.

Named Lily, the cat was first brought to attention by Malaysian television host and professional emcee Fedtri Yahya.

On Sep. 8, 2023, he tweeted a snippet of a script for a wedding he would be emceeing.

The snippet stated: "Fedtri Yahya will invite the bride's beloved cat Lily to enter the hall with the rings."

Wow something new for me… 😚 pic.twitter.com/M5hIyfBicY — Fedtri Yahya (@fedtriyahya) September 8, 2023

Fedtri's tweet garnered a lot of attention, with many replies asking for pictures and videos of Lily.

On Sep. 9, the night of the wedding, Fedtri posted some updates.

He shared pictures of the bride and groom, Rahul and Ayuni, adding that they are both orthopaedic surgeons.

He also shared the much-anticipated pictures and videos of Lily on his Twitter and TikTok pages.

The goodest catto

Wearing a large pink ribbon, Lily showed up in a toy car, instantly stealing the limelight with her elegant presence.

Unfazed by the spotlight, she sat obediently in the car as it rolled along the white carpet towards the stage where the bride and groom waited.

When the car stopped, an usher took the rings from a box that was placed on the car's hood.

According to the tagged location on one of Fedtri's TikTok videos, the wedding venue was at Bandar Saujana Putra in Selangor, Malaysia.

The videos of Lily went viral, with one hitting over 2.5 million views as of Sep. 12, 2023.

Most commenters were impressed at how well-behaved Lily was as she carried out her duty.

Some pointed out that Lily had a harness on her, which could explain why she did not move around much.

One Twitter user mused that things would have taken a turn for the worse if a ginger cat was tasked to do the job.

Top images via Fedtri Yahya on Twitter & TikTok.