Woman, 29, found dead outside kitchen window of Bukit Batok Central HDB 3rd floor unit

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of death. Reader discretion is advised.

A 29-year-old woman was found dead outside the kitchen window of a third-floor residential unit of Block 104 Bukit Batok Central on Sep. 25, 2023, at about 6:20am.

A video of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel trying to bring her down was circulated on social media.

People leaving comments online speculate that she was a domestic helper.

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF said they found a person hanging outside the kitchen window of a third-floor unit when they arrived.

They used safety ropes to secure the person and lowered the person to the second floor.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police confirmed with Mothership that the deceased was a 29-year-old woman and that they classified the case as one of unnatural death.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations but stated that investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image via Whatsapp and Google Maps