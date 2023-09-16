K-pop star BoA ambushed by 'fan' who played porn on her livestream

K-pop idol BoA has been in the business since 2000 and, laudably, still takes the time to interact with her fans live on social media, inviting them to participate in livestreams.

Took an ugly turn

But this looks like it will change from Sep. 14 onwards, or at least for the foreseeable future.

During a recent Instagram livestream, she invited participants to chat with her on the stream, with their video feeds being shown alongside hers.

It seemed innocent enough with two young boys being one of two sets of fans on the livestream.

But the stream turned ugly when the two boys started to show porn on BoA's livestream, prompting her to quickly end the stream when she realised what they were doing.

BoA was having a IG live and she invited two random people to join the live it was cute and all until the dude on the left started to show a porn video to her. She was shocked and ended the live the second she understood was he was showing — Shonn | NEW DNA¹🧬🛸 | Come take a 📸 (@Antisocilizing) September 14, 2023

Shocked

BoA held a second livestream after the incident, where she revealed how shocked and ashamed she felt for what happened on her stream.

She also said that she would no longer allow fans to join her on Instagram Live.

"I'm not going to allow anyone to join this live Instagram. I was really shocked and shamed for anyone to show such sh*tty things"

#BoA is upset but i'm glad she's not allowing anyone again to join her instagram live after that incident its better for her safety and i don't want her to be traumatize again

Please respect BoA and be mindful first when it comes to posting things pic.twitter.com/ZuodH86Hs1 — 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐬 ⁹⁶ 𝕏 (@hollerspice94) September 15, 2023

Fans were understandably upset at what happened, lamenting that their idol had been harrased on the livestream when she was trying to interact with international fans.

NOT THAT DUDE SHOWING PORN DURING BOA'S IG LIVE AND BOA ENDING THE LIVE 💀💀💀 SOME OF YOU HAVE NO SHAME — Shonn | NEW DNA¹🧬🛸 | Come take a 📸 (@Antisocilizing) September 14, 2023

FUCK THAT DUDE FOR REAL !!! BoA was happy to communicate with her fans and you do some nasty things. No wonder she barely interacts with international fans. FUCK YOU FOR REAL MAN pic.twitter.com/dGuuQXyYgr — Shonn | NEW DNA¹🧬🛸 | Come take a 📸 (@Antisocilizing) September 14, 2023

BoA, later summed up her feelings about the incident in a later Weverse livestream, understandably resorting to a tired 'WTF'.

BoA saying “what the f*ck” is such a mood lol



i hope she isn’t traumatised by what those horrid boys did during her instagram live, i feel bad that she’s even apologising for them, it was so sweet that she let people join her live and now she’ll probably never do it again 😥 pic.twitter.com/jrJZQBiqo0 — pheebs  (@phoenicornix) September 14, 2023

Top image via @phoenicornix/twitter & @boakwon/Instagram