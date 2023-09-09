Retro office-themed cafe in Thomson serves floral-infused Chinese desserts till late

A new traditional Chinese dessert cafe has popped up in Thomson.

New dessert cafe

The cafe, Bing Tang Tang Shui (冰糖糖水办公室), officially opened its doors on Sep. 5, 2023.

But Bing Tang Tang Shui is not just another traditional Chinese dessert cafe.

It serves traditional Chinese desserts with a floral-infused twist in an office setting.

Yes, you heard the last part right.

The cafe, which is quite possibly the first retro office-themed Chinese dessert cafe in Singapore, aims to deliver a "sweet escape" for foodies.

At first glance, the cafe looks like any other nicely decorated cafe. It is warmly lit with plush red armchairs.

However, the retro office theme starts coming through as patrons venture further into the establishment.

Patrons will get their first taste of being back in the office when they see the meeting room fitted with a whiteboard and shutter blinds located at a corner of the cafe.

Office-themed and open till late

The retro office portion of the cafe is located in the back half of the cafe and can only be accessed through a door that looks like it was from the 1990s.

Once through, patrons will be greeted by wooden office desks decked out with vintage table signs, nostalgic jade-green banker desk lamps, brick mobile phones, vintage metallic table fans, as well as all sorts of antique paraphernalia that will guarantee them a blast to the past.

Staying true to form, the menu is written to resemble a business proposal and even comes encased in a creamy yellow paper file folder.

While it might look like an office, regular office hours do not apply to Bing Tang Tang Shui.

It is open past midnight.

Floral-infused Chinese desserts

Bing Tang Tang Shui has put its own spin on classic Chinese desserts by infusing them with botanical flowers.

Here are its signature desserts:

Sesame-filled tang yuan infused with osmanthus (S$12.50)

Honeydew and watermelon sago infused with ginger flower (S$8.80)

Cheng tng (clear soup) infused with pink rose (S$8.80)

Honey and mango à la mango sago infused with lavender (S$8.80)

Orh nee (yam paste) infused with pearl chrysanthemum (S$8.80)

Collagen bird's nest soup ($29.90)

If you're feeling a little indulgent, you can opt for the bird's nest soup.

For those who prefer the classics, fret not, as all of these desserts also come in their original non-floral-infused forms.

If you're feeling a little peckish, Bing Tang Tang Shui also serves light bites.

This includes kueh pie tee (S$6.80), radish cake (S$6.80), braised pork rice (S$5.80), chee cheong fun (S$5.50), chwee kueh (S$5.50) and ikan (fish) satay (S$2.50).

They also serve drinks like coffee (S$4.50), soft drinks (S$4.50), hot floral tea (S$6.80 per pot) and a bottled ginseng drink (S$6.80).

Bing Tang Tang Shui

15 Thomson Hills Drive, Singapore 574759

Opening hours: 4:40pm to 1:30am on Mondays - Saturdays, 12:30am to 12am on Sundays, closed on Tuesdays

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Top image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui