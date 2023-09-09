Back

Retro office-themed cafe in Thomson serves floral-infused Chinese desserts till late

Can go after office hours.

Fiona Tan | September 09, 2023, 12:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A new traditional Chinese dessert cafe has popped up in Thomson.

New dessert cafe

The cafe, Bing Tang Tang Shui (冰糖糖水办公室), officially opened its doors on Sep. 5, 2023.

Image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui.

But Bing Tang Tang Shui is not just another traditional Chinese dessert cafe.

It serves traditional Chinese desserts with a floral-infused twist in an office setting.

Yes, you heard the last part right.

The cafe, which is quite possibly the first retro office-themed Chinese dessert cafe in Singapore, aims to deliver a "sweet escape" for foodies.

At first glance, the cafe looks like any other nicely decorated cafe. It is warmly lit with plush red armchairs.

Image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui.

Image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui.

However, the retro office theme starts coming through as patrons venture further into the establishment.

Patrons will get their first taste of being back in the office when they see the meeting room fitted with a whiteboard and shutter blinds located at a corner of the cafe.

Image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui.

Office-themed and open till late

The retro office portion of the cafe is located in the back half of the cafe and can only be accessed through a door that looks like it was from the 1990s.

Once through, patrons will be greeted by wooden office desks decked out with vintage table signs, nostalgic jade-green banker desk lamps, brick mobile phones, vintage metallic table fans, as well as all sorts of antique paraphernalia that will guarantee them a blast to the past.

Image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui.

Staying true to form, the menu is written to resemble a business proposal and even comes encased in a creamy yellow paper file folder.

While it might look like an office, regular office hours do not apply to Bing Tang Tang Shui.

It is open past midnight.

Floral-infused Chinese desserts

Bing Tang Tang Shui has put its own spin on classic Chinese desserts by infusing them with botanical flowers.

Here are its signature desserts:

Sesame-filled tang yuan infused with osmanthus (S$12.50)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 冰糖糖水办公室 The Rock Sugar Office 🇸🇬 (@bingtangtangshui)

Honeydew and watermelon sago infused with ginger flower (S$8.80)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 冰糖糖水办公室 The Rock Sugar Office 🇸🇬 (@bingtangtangshui)

Cheng tng (clear soup) infused with pink rose (S$8.80)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 冰糖糖水办公室 The Rock Sugar Office 🇸🇬 (@bingtangtangshui)

Honey and mango à la mango sago infused with lavender (S$8.80)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 冰糖糖水办公室 The Rock Sugar Office 🇸🇬 (@bingtangtangshui)

Orh nee (yam paste) infused with pearl chrysanthemum (S$8.80)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 冰糖糖水办公室 The Rock Sugar Office 🇸🇬 (@bingtangtangshui)

Collagen bird's nest soup ($29.90)

If you're feeling a little indulgent, you can opt for the bird's nest soup.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 冰糖糖水办公室 The Rock Sugar Office 🇸🇬 (@bingtangtangshui)

For those who prefer the classics, fret not, as all of these desserts also come in their original non-floral-infused forms.

If you're feeling a little peckish, Bing Tang Tang Shui also serves light bites.

This includes kueh pie tee (S$6.80), radish cake (S$6.80), braised pork rice (S$5.80), chee cheong fun (S$5.50), chwee kueh (S$5.50) and ikan (fish) satay (S$2.50).

Image from @bingtangtangshui/Instagram.

They also serve drinks like coffee (S$4.50), soft drinks (S$4.50), hot floral tea (S$6.80 per pot) and a bottled ginseng drink (S$6.80).

Bing Tang Tang Shui

15 Thomson Hills Drive, Singapore 574759

Opening hours: 4:40pm to 1:30am on Mondays - Saturdays, 12:30am to 12am on Sundays, closed on Tuesdays

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Top image courtesy of Bing Bing Tang Shui

K-pop group Ateez holding autograph session at SingPost Centre on Sep. 10

Should be quite crowded.

September 10, 2023, 11:07 AM

PM Lee on Asean: No 'single spectacular sexy things' but 'multiple patient positive things'

Asean makes a difference in the accumulation of several patient works, PM Lee said.

September 10, 2023, 04:33 AM

Disney unveils name of cruise ship that will dock in S'pore from 2025

Adventure is out there.

September 09, 2023, 10:30 PM

Man, 30, arrested for alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 09, 2023, 09:53 PM

PM Lee pays tribute to close colleague & former finance minister Richard Hu

Both entered politics in 1984.

September 09, 2023, 06:08 PM

S'porean man, 26, gets jail & caning for wielding axe & kicking police officer at Stamford Road

He was seen approaching officers with an axe in April 2023.

September 09, 2023, 05:13 PM

Tan Kin Lian raises S$560 for charity from selling used PE2023 posters in Bedok

The sale went "very smoothly", he said.

September 09, 2023, 04:57 PM

More than 600 dead, 300 injured after earthquake strikes Morocco

Residents of Marrakesh said that buildings in the old city — a Unesco world heritage site — had collapsed.

September 09, 2023, 04:27 PM

S'porean driver, 33, crashes Mercedes into motorbike in M'sia, killing boy, 4, riding pillion

He was remanded in Malaysia for three days.

September 09, 2023, 03:03 PM

Sembawang cafe serves mini croissants with milk, equivalent to 2 regular croissants

Too cute.

September 09, 2023, 01:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.