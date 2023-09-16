Driver & e-bike rider talk passionately about road safety on 1 lane of Bidadari Park Road

Is road safety important to you?

It certainly is for these two men who had an intense argument on Sep. 15 morning while hogging one whole lane on Bidadari Park Road to themselves.

Footage of the incident, which was recorded by the driver's dashcam, was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

From the footage, it appeared that the driver was travelling on the leftmost lane on Bidadari Park Road when he encountered the e-bike rider within the same lane.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was travelling on the leftmost lane as well.

The driver honked several times at the rider, causing the latter to stop in front of the car and signal for the driver to get out.

The driver shouted: "Bro, bro! Dangerous leh bro!"

The rider yelled in response: "Come out! Come out!"

Eventually, the driver exited his car and the rider dismounted.

"What the f**k problem you want?", the rider asked before the conversation escalated with the raising of voices and jabbing of fingers, all to the soundtrack of a rousing Mandopop tune played from inside the car.

It's hard to understand exactly what they said to each other, but presumably it involved the e-bike being too close to the car within the lane.

The video got cut as the driver moved out of frame while threatening to call the police.

Legally, e-bikes, also known as power-assisted bicycles, are allowed on the road.

However, riders of all types of bicycles, both conventional and power-assisted, must wear protective gear in the form of a helmet while travelling on the road.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) advises cyclists to keep as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake them safely.

Top image credit: SG Road Vigilante.