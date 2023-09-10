Back

Audi driver in Sembawang mounts kerb to avoid hitting 2 cars in front, commended for his 'skill'

Skill.

Zi Shan Kow | September 10, 2023, 12:48 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

An Audi driver was unable to stop his car at a red light and resorted to mounting the kerb to avoid a head-on collision with the cars ahead of him.

Overtook cam car

The incident took place on the morning of Sep. 7, on the stretch of Sembawang Road close to Sembawang Park.

A clip of it was shared on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The car with the dashcam that filmed the incident was decelerating at the red light. However, dashcam footage showed that the Audi car behind it did not slow down.

The Audi car then swerved to its right, mounting the central divider.

Video by SG Road Vigilante/FB.

It finally came to a halt next to the car in front, just behind the traffic light.

Most of the car's body was on the divider.

Video by SG Road Vigilante/FB.

According to the post, the Audi driver was "unable to stop".

The cam car driver said he was "sibei heng (super lucky)", presumably because his vehicle was left unscathed by the incident.

Complimented for his skill

In the comments section, many users found humour in the video and commended the Audi driver for his skill.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante.

