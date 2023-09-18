Back

K-pop group Fifty Fifty's label holding girl group auditions in S'pore

Set to debut next year.

Fasiha Nazren | September 18, 2023, 06:04 PM

Think you can be the next K-pop star?

In collaboration with Singaporean company Evergreen Group Holdings, South Korean agency Attrakt will be holding auditions in Singapore.

Evergreen's CEO is David Yong, a Singaporean K-pop singer who recently collaborated with DJ Soda.

Attrakt, on the other hand, is the agency behind "Cupid" girl group Fifty Fifty.

How to join

To join, participants must be above 14 years old.

The application period is from now till Oct. 2, 2023.

One will have to send their audition video to [email protected].

The final round will take place in Orchard Central in the first week of October.

Participants can choose one of two categories:

  1. Vocal/rap: One song within a minute without music

  2. Dance: One song within a minute without music

Dance applicants are required to bring their own music on their phone.

There are no restrictions on the nationality of the hopefuls.

Investing more than S$10 million

According to Korean media outlet News1, Evergreen Group Holdings will invest around 10 billion won (S$10.29 million) in Attrakt.

Mothership understands that there will be training provided to the winner of the Singapore audition before she is flown to South Korea to participate in a survival programme later this year.

Through the programme, the final lineup for the girl group will be confirmed.

The girl group is set to debut in Q2 2024, with at least one member from Southeast Asia.

