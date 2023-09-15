Back

Artists involved in Marvel & DC Comics in S’pore for live drawing & exhibition

Free entry for all.

Khine Zin Htet | September 15, 2023, 07:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you are a fan of Marvel or DC Comics, you might recognise some of the artworks done by Danny Kim, a South Korean comic artist.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danny Kim art (@dannykimart)

He has participated in the illustrations for Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider series and DC Comics' Wildcats series, among others.

Photo from Temenggong Artists-in-Residence

From his quiet demeanour, you would never have guessed that he had once pursued acting in Korea.

Unlike the other three artists from SuperAni (their art agency) who candidly acted out funny anecdotes from their art school days, Kim sat quietly and drew on his notepad while observing the rest.

First art residency with Temenggong

Together with Hyun Jin Kim, Dong Ho Kim and Jae Kwang Park, Kim is here in Singapore for an artist residency with Temenggong Artists-in-Residence.

This residency — a first for SuperAni artists — allows them to develop new ideas and work on new art while staying in Temenggong.

And it is not just Kim who is clearly passionate about art.

Photo by Khine Zin Htet

The other artists also spent their residency drawing whenever and wherever they could — even on a napkin during dinner.

While these random napkin sketches will not be on sale, interested fans can get their hands on other sketches done during the residency.

On Sep. 16 and 17, they will be conducting a book signing and opening an exhibition that is free to visit for the public.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TemenggongArtists-In-Residence (@temenggongsg)

Limited copies of art books and prints by the artists will be also be available for purchase.

On Sep. 16, art enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to witness the artists in action as they conduct lectures and live drawing sessions.

First art exhibition by SuperAni artists in Southeast Asia

While they have traveled around the world sharing their art, this is the first time that they are here in Singapore as well as Southeast Asia.

Moreover, it is the first time that they are holding an exhibition in the region as well.

The four are eager to meet their fans and fellow artists, and hope to connect with them.

Despite the language barrier, artists, including themselves, want to extend their creativity worldwide and connect with many different cultures, Hyun Jin Kim shared.

@mothership.nova Meet the SuperAni artists, a team of renowned artists in the anime & manga industry. SuperAni in Temenggong 📍: 28 Temenggong Road S098775 📅: Sep. 16 (2pm to 5pm) & Sep. 17 (12pm to 6pm) Mothership is the media partner for "SuperAni in Temenggong" by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence. #fyp #sgtiktok #superani ♬ See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) - Tyler, The Creator

Programme

You can see the full programme here:

Photo from Temenggong Artists-in-Residence

Admission to these sessions and the exhibition are free for everyone, but limited seats are available.

Details

Where: 28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

When: Sep. 16 (2pm to 5pm) and Sep. 17 (12pm to 6pm)

Mothership is the media partner for "SuperAni in Temenggong" by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Top images from Temenggong Artists-in-Residence and @dannykimart/ Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Pita Limjaroenrat resigns as Thailand's Move Forward party leader

He invited pop star Taylor Swift to return to Thailand to perform after the 2014 coup d'état cancelled her concert.

September 15, 2023, 07:06 PM

Hardwell & Alan Walker to perform at Marquee S'pore on Sep. 15 & 16 respectively

Sold out.

September 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

Short thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 2nd half of Sep. 2023

You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh.

September 15, 2023, 05:46 PM

Elon Musk calls Taiwan 'part of China', Taiwan hits back

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the island is "not for sale".

September 15, 2023, 05:39 PM

Alleged alien corpses displayed in Mexico congress, presentation slammed as gimmick

Little green men.

September 15, 2023, 05:33 PM

Boy holds umbrella to shelter alighting passengers at Punggol bus stop

Not all heroes wear capes.

September 15, 2023, 04:22 PM

Majority of S'poreans with no religion believe in God, unseen beings, praying for dead relatives & karma: Survey

Even among religiously unaffiliated Singaporeans who were raised with no religion, the majority still believe in God and unseen beings.

September 15, 2023, 04:19 PM

China's defence minister not seen in over 2 weeks, allegedly missed scheduled meeting with S'pore Chief of Navy

Li Shangfu was last seen at the end of August 2023.

September 15, 2023, 04:17 PM

Diners continue to eat as 6 men slash 2 men with parang knives at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop

The six men, aged between 22 and 34, have since been arrested by the police.

September 15, 2023, 03:49 PM

Foreign student in S'pore nearly incurs S$300 fine for not returning tray after meal, warns others students

He shared about the experience on social media.

September 15, 2023, 03:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.