Space-themed nightclub in Orchard has AI-powered bars & elements built by USS creatives

A space-themed nightclub is set to open in Orchard.

Located on the 11th floor of Orchard Central is Ark11, an immersive nightlife theme park.

With elements that make it a futuristic space club, the concept is by the same people who built Universal Studios Singapore.

The club is co-founded by:

Vallence Huang, owner and general manager of Massive Collective (includes establishments like Bang Bang, Mink and Dream)

Daniel Cheng, former owner of Get Juiced club

Jenssen Yu, who has ventures in Asia Focus Group and beauty brands like Anté Beauty

The immersive experience starts from the entrance, which is a spacecraft-style tunnel with vessel-like walls.

Guests will walk through the tunnel with a fog of smoke and announcements one would expect from a "Star Trek" script.

Right in the middle of the club is a glass-encased pulsating heart that will beat to the music.

The walls in the club are lined with screens displaying scenes of outer space, emulating the interior of a spaceship.

To add to the futuristic concept, Ark11 will soon have an AI-powered bar that will serve guests their favourite drinks.

According to the website, covers can be purchased at the door.

Pre-sale tickets are also available online:

From S$35 for ladies general admission, with two drinks

From S$45 for gentlemen general admission, with two drinks

For now, the club is only open on Fridays to Saturdays, from 10pm till late.

Ark11 will have its soft launch on Sep. 20 but will open its doors to public from 12am (Sep. 21).

Ark11

Orchard Central 181 Orchard Rd #11-01/02 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 10pm till late, Fridays and Saturdays

Top image from Ark11.