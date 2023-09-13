Back

Apple's iPhone 15 S’pore prices: S$1,299-S$2,639

A new model each year.

Khine Zin Htet | September 13, 2023, 02:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

These new phones are available for pre-order in Singapore starting from Sep. 15, 2023 at 8pm, with in-store availability commencing on Sep. 22.

Here's a roundup on the new release:

Prices

Apple has opted to maintain the pricing of the new iPhones at the same level as 2022’s iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 15 starts from S$1,299, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from S$1,449.

Photo from Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are priced from S$1,649 and S$1,999 respectively.

Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Pro series also offers 1TB storage capacity, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has no 128GB option.

The priciest model in the new release is the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max priced at S$2,639.

Photo from Apple

What's new

USB-C

All new iPhones come equipped with a USB-C charging port, aligning with the European Union's directive that mandates USB-C charging in member countries by 2024.

Photo from Apple

While a USB-C charging cable is included, a separate power adapter can be purchased for S$29.25.

Colours

Keeping to its tradition of introducing new colours with each release, Apple has announced five fresh shades of colours for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Photo from Apple

They come in shades of pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, with a more pronounced pastel tone compared to previous versions.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on the other hand, come in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium due to their titanium-based design.

Photo from Apple

This titanium design has also made the iPhone 15 Pro series the lightest Pro models Apple has ever released, according to Apple.

Action button

Apple is introducing a new action button to replace the silent switch, allowing users to customise its functions.

Photo from Apple

These functions include switching between silent and vibrate modes, activating the flashlight, and accessing the camera, among others.

However, if you prefer the older silent switch, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still include it.

Spatial videos and photos

The Pro models boast the capability to capture 3D spatial videos and photos, thanks to the new A17 Pro chip, which promises improved performance and efficiency.

These spatial media can be experienced through the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, set to be released in early 2024.

Photo from Apple

You can read more about the new iPhone 15 series here.

Top photos from Apple

PAB rider 'rushes out' of alley & collides with car in Yishun, demands S$5,300 compensation

Many said that the rider was in the wrong. Others said the driver was moving too fast.

September 13, 2023, 02:03 PM

Young S'poreans more ready to have non-Chinese prime minister than older generations: YouGov survey

76 and 73 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials believe "Singapore is ready to have a qualified, ethnic minority prime minister".

September 13, 2023, 01:56 PM

Grab S'pore retires GrabCare & GrabResponse ride-hailing services developed during pandemic in 2020

GrabCare was developed in 72 hours in response to a need for transport for healthcare workers.

September 13, 2023, 12:52 PM

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen in S'pore for Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship from Sep. 11-14

He last visited Singapore at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

September 13, 2023, 12:48 PM

Ya Kun puts KitKat in French toasts

Available for a limited time only.

September 13, 2023, 12:05 PM

Tan Kin Lian threatens to sue content creators if they don't remove 'defamatory' posts

Malicious.

September 13, 2023, 11:34 AM

Woman, 33, charged with ill-treating 23-month-old girl at Kinderland Woodlands, could face more charges

She was offered bail after her remand at IMH.

September 13, 2023, 11:10 AM

Man, 36, arrested for shooting pellets at birds with catapult in Jurong West, breaking HDB flat window

His charge sheet stated that he did 'cruelly terrify birds'.

September 13, 2023, 10:56 AM

Woman allegedly uses PayNow screenshots to fool Joo Chiat restaurant 35 times, owes S$4,600

She received a lot of free meals over two years.

September 13, 2023, 10:18 AM

Uncle Ong, 70, who feeds 22 cats in Kallang daily the last 16 years, says he'll continue until he can't

Don't be lazy as a person, he said.

September 12, 2023, 08:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.