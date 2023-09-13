Apple's iPhone 15 S’pore prices: S$1,299-S$2,639

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 15, 15 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

These new phones are available for pre-order in Singapore starting from Sep. 15, 2023 at 8pm, with in-store availability commencing on Sep. 22.

Here's a roundup on the new release:

Prices

Apple has opted to maintain the pricing of the new iPhones at the same level as 2022’s iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 15 starts from S$1,299, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts from S$1,449.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are priced from S$1,649 and S$1,999 respectively.

Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Pro series also offers 1TB storage capacity, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has no 128GB option.

The priciest model in the new release is the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max priced at S$2,639.

What's new

USB-C

All new iPhones come equipped with a USB-C charging port, aligning with the European Union's directive that mandates USB-C charging in member countries by 2024.

While a USB-C charging cable is included, a separate power adapter can be purchased for S$29.25.

Colours

Keeping to its tradition of introducing new colours with each release, Apple has announced five fresh shades of colours for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

They come in shades of pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, with a more pronounced pastel tone compared to previous versions.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on the other hand, come in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium due to their titanium-based design.

This titanium design has also made the iPhone 15 Pro series the lightest Pro models Apple has ever released, according to Apple.

Action button

Apple is introducing a new action button to replace the silent switch, allowing users to customise its functions.

These functions include switching between silent and vibrate modes, activating the flashlight, and accessing the camera, among others.

However, if you prefer the older silent switch, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still include it.

Spatial videos and photos

The Pro models boast the capability to capture 3D spatial videos and photos, thanks to the new A17 Pro chip, which promises improved performance and efficiency.

These spatial media can be experienced through the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, set to be released in early 2024.

You can read more about the new iPhone 15 series here.

