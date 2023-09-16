PM Anwar: M'sia done its part to ease Causeway jam, clearance at JB side faster than S'pore

Malaysia has done its part to ease traffic congestion at the Johor Causeway, and Singapore is urged to do the same, Malaysia prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said in Singapore on Sep. 13 on the sidelines of a summit.

“I was there (in Johor Bahru) a few weeks ago and now Singapore needs to do its best to ease the traffic,” Anwar told reporters after speaking at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023.

He added: “The agencies have been supportive, and we see a major change.”

He commended the Malaysian immigration and customs department and other agencies for tackling and improving the traffic conditions.

Anwar, who is also Malaysia’s Finance Minister, was in Singapore for two sessions of the summit organised by think-tank Milken Institute, which has its headquarters in California.

Malaysia side more efficient, Anwar said previously

The most recent comments about how Malaysia has been effective in fixing the Causeway jam problem is not new.

On Aug. 25, more than a fortnight before the latest comments were made, Anwar claimed that the immigration and customs clearance at the Malaysia side of the Causeway was faster than the Singapore side.

His remarks were reported by Malaysia media The Star.

Anwar made these comments in his speech at a gathering with leaders from the unity pact.

He claimed the improvements made were due to a "close cooperation" between Johor and the federal governments.

Anwar had just visited the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Johor Bahru at that time.

This was the visit he was referencing when speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit in Singapore.

He was with Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail during the visit to the Causeway.

"I could see that there are improvements. Our personnel from the immigration department, customs department and police are working faster and more efficient," Anwar added.

"The clearance is now much faster than the Singapore side and I salute the civil servants for making this happen."

Top photo via Anwar Ibrahim Facebook