Anwar congratulates Tharman on presidential election win, hopes M'sia-S'pore relations continue in 'a familial spirit'

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore's newest president.

Anwar offered Tharman his congratulations in securing his new role, in a Facebook post on Sep. 3.

"Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!" he wrote.

This was days after the 66-year-old former senior minister won the 2023 presidential election in a three-cornered fight with ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC chief executive officer Tan Kin Lian.

Tharman ultimately emerged victorious with 70.4 per cent of all valid votes cast.

He will be inaugurated as Singapore's ninth president on Sep. 14, at the Istana.

Anwar's statement

In his statement written in Malay, Anwar wrote that he prayed for the bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore to "continue in a familial spirit".

He added that this could "bring benefits to the people of both countries".

He also expressed his hope that Singapore would continue to enjoy peace and prosper under Tharman's leadership.

His full statement, translated to English, reads:

Congratulations to the former Senior Minister of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam who has won the presidential election of the Republic of Singapore on 1 September 2023. Praying that bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore may continue in a familial spirit that can bring benefits to the people of both countries, and I hope that Singapore will continue to be peaceful and prosper under his guidance. Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim / Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Instagram.