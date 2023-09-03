Back

Anwar congratulates Tharman on presidential election win, hopes M'sia-S'pore relations continue in 'a familial spirit'

The Malaysian PM also expressed his hope that Singapore would continue to "be peaceful and prosper" under Tharman's leadership.

Daniel Seow | September 03, 2023, 07:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore's newest president.

Anwar offered Tharman his congratulations in securing his new role, in a Facebook post on Sep. 3.

"Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!" he wrote.

This was days after the 66-year-old former senior minister won the 2023 presidential election in a three-cornered fight with ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former NTUC chief executive officer Tan Kin Lian.

Tharman ultimately emerged victorious with 70.4 per cent of all valid votes cast.

He will be inaugurated as Singapore's ninth president on Sep. 14, at the Istana.

Anwar's statement

In his statement written in Malay, Anwar wrote that he prayed for the bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore to "continue in a familial spirit".

He added that this could "bring benefits to the people of both countries".

He also expressed his hope that Singapore would continue to enjoy peace and prosper under Tharman's leadership.

His full statement, translated to English, reads:

Congratulations to the former Senior Minister of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam who has won the presidential election of the Republic of Singapore on 1 September 2023.

Praying that bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore may continue in a familial spirit that can bring benefits to the people of both countries, and I hope that Singapore will continue to be peaceful and prosper under his guidance.

Best wishes to Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the new President of the Republic of Singapore!

Other world leaders congratulating Tharman:

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim / Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Instagram.

S'porean Danelle Tan scores hat-trick in Dortmund's 13-0 win

Dortmund beat their opponent 13-0.

September 04, 2023, 11:17 AM

Elite SCDF personnel climb 40m tower crane in Tuas to lower man in stretcher

The man was unwell and unable to come down on his own.

September 04, 2023, 03:13 AM

PSP's Leong Mun Wai congratulates Tharman on election victory, says it shows 'race-based' GRC system 'no longer relevant'

To the PSP, Tharman's victory is "testimony to the fact that Singaporean voters do not vote along racial lines", Leong said.

September 03, 2023, 08:26 PM

Kinderland’s no-personal-device policy after alleged child abuse is ‘seriously wrong': Ho Ching

Instead, the preschool should institute a proper whistleblower system and process, contended Ho.

September 03, 2023, 07:47 PM

Muslim food stall at Marsiling dishes out savage responses to poor reviews

Zero filter.

September 03, 2023, 06:07 PM

George Yeo a 'bridge-builder' who initiated many of S'pore's FTAs: Heng Swee Keat at Yeo’s book launch

Heng paid tribute to Yeo, saying he "shows how a minister with a lively and creative mind can keep Singapore relevant and useful to the world".

September 03, 2023, 05:28 PM

Terry Gou resigns as Foxconn director days after announcing his bid for Taiwanese presidency

Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, which is Foxconn's formal name, 49 years ago.

September 03, 2023, 05:00 PM

Patrons in pineapple attire receive free 1.5-litre pineapple soju tower at Bencoolen bistro

Ong lai.

September 03, 2023, 03:20 PM

Sultan of Johor says Anwar needs more time, S'pore easier to work with than Putrajaya

The Sultan was optimistic about the impact of the RTS on Johor's economy.

September 03, 2023, 01:59 PM

China releases new map with disputed territorial claims, drawing protest from India, Russia, M'sia, Vietnam, Philippines & Indonesia

Other countries have opposed the new map.

September 03, 2023, 01:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.