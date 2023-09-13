Back

Albirex Niigata to become local football club with mainly S'porean players from 2024 season

Localisation.

Syahindah Ishak | September 13, 2023, 06:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Albirex Niigata Singapore FC will be transforming into a "local club" at the start of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) 2024 season.

The club's chairman Daisuke Korenaga and vice chairman Koh Mui Tee made the announcement at a press conference in Jurong East Stadium on Sep. 13, 2023.

Daisuke said the reason for this transition is to help the Singapore national team to "become stronger".

The transition also aims to "increase the presence of football" in the country, and be the "top sport that connects communities".

Mainly Singaporeans in the club next season

Answering questions from the media, Koh explained that the transformation will mean that majority of the players in the club will be Singaporeans.

Albirex's professional squad currently consists of 15 Japanese players and nine Singaporean players, including national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny.

Under SPL regulations, all local clubs are only allowed to register a maximum of four foreign players.

Koh said all four foreign players Albirex will have next season will "most likely" be from the pool of Japanese players in its existing squad.

When asked what will happen to the other Japanese players who don't get chosen next season, Koh said the club will help them to either transfer to other clubs in Singapore, or to other clubs in the region.

The club will also aid them should they wish to go back to Japan.

Koh said Albirex will start to formally talk to other local players in the league before the next season starts.

He added that there are currently no plans to make any changes to the coaching staff, which already comprises a few Singaporeans.

According to Koh, the club had spoken to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and the Unleash The Roar (UTR) team prior to announcing their plans to the public.

"[They] are aware and are supportive of our direction," said Koh.

Planned this for a long time

During the press conference, Daisuke also highlighted other key projects that the club has already implemented to boost the football scene in Singapore.

Since the club arrived in Singapore in 2004, it only played with Japanese players.

But in 2018, with the approval from the league, Albirex acquired its first local players and has since been getting more local players in the club.

It has also been creating an environment for the development of youth players by launching an academy in Singapore.

In December 2022, Albirex signed a partnership with Belgian's second division team KMSK Deinze to create a route for local players to transfer to Europe.

Singaporean Ilhan Fandi was the first transfer made from Albirex to Deinze.

"This is not a fly-by-night or snap-by-the-finger decision. We have planned this for a long time," Koh added.

When asked why next season was the right time to fully transform into a local club, Daisuke explained that the decision was made in view of the club's 20th anniversary in Singapore.

Aims to participate in AFC tournaments

Following the press conference, Albirex released an official statement on its website and social media pages.

The statement said:

"We are pleased to announce that from the 2024 season, Albirex Niigata FC (S) will be shifting from a club with mainly Japanese players in the professional team to a club with mainly Singaporean players."

The statement added that in line with the change and depending on the club's league performance next season, it aims to participate in AFC tournaments, such as the AFC Cup.

Due to its foreign status, Albirex has not been able to participate in AFC tournaments even though they have won the Singapore league six times.

Albirex was crowned the 2023 SPL champions on Aug. 11, 2023, despite still having two games left.

Top images via Albirex Niigata/FB.

Hard object inside Canberra Crescent laundromat washing machine breaks glass door

No hard objects, please.

September 13, 2023, 06:34 PM

S'pore photographer captures shots of oldest known sambar deer in S'pore, dubbed 'Lone Star'

He was apparently the size of a cow.

September 13, 2023, 05:40 PM

More scams reported in first half of 2023, most victims in their 20s & 30s: SPF

Young adult victims made up more than half of all reported scam cases.

September 13, 2023, 03:47 PM

Phones with SGSecure app, not on silent mode will sound public warning signal on Sep. 15, 6:20pm

In case you get jump scared.

September 13, 2023, 03:10 PM

Apple's iPhone 15 S’pore prices: S$1,299-S$2,639

A new model each year.

September 13, 2023, 02:46 PM

PAB rider 'rushes out' of alley & collides with car in Yishun, demands S$5,300 compensation

Many said that the rider was in the wrong. Others said the driver was moving too fast.

September 13, 2023, 02:03 PM

Young S'poreans more ready to have non-Chinese prime minister than older generations: YouGov survey

76 and 73 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials believe "Singapore is ready to have a qualified, ethnic minority prime minister".

September 13, 2023, 01:56 PM

Grab S'pore retires GrabCare & GrabResponse ride-hailing services developed during pandemic in 2020

GrabCare was developed in 72 hours in response to a need for transport for healthcare workers.

September 13, 2023, 12:52 PM

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen in S'pore for Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship from Sep. 11-14

He last visited Singapore at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

September 13, 2023, 12:48 PM

Ya Kun puts KitKat in French toasts

Available for a limited time only.

September 13, 2023, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.