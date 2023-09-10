Air China plane makes emergency landing at Changi Airport after engine catches fire

An Air China flight from Chengdu had to make an emergency landing at Changi Airport after one of its engines caught fire.

A Facebook post by Changi Airport revealed that there was smoke in the plane's forward cargo hold and lavatory while it was en route to Singapore.

It landed on Runway 3 at around 4:15pm.

All passengers and crew were evacuated safely, and the fire has been put out.

Photos and videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed smoke clouding the interior of the plane.

Passengers could be seen exiting via the evacuation slide with their personal belongings and quickly moving away from the plane.

Pratt&Whitney engine on fire, Air China flight evacuated on Singapore runway.



CA403 TFU-SIN squawking 7700 shortly before landing at Singapore due to PW1100G engine fire. Heavy smoke in cabin, crew evacuated the plane on runway.



The aircraft is a 4-year old A320neo B-305J. pic.twitter.com/CHBTPt8Du2 — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) September 10, 2023

Air China and Changi Airport Group are providing assistance to the passengers and crew.

Runway 3 is temporarily closed, and flight operations may be affected.

Changi Airport advised passengers to check their website or app for the latest information on their flights.

Top photo from FATIIIAviation / X