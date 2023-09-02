Aftershock launches Japanese fruit milk themed PCs

There's a few new PCs on the menu at Aftershock, and they look pretty sweet.

The "Fruit Milk" PCs come in strawberry, banana, and melon flavours, and are designed to resemble packets of fruit-flavoured Japanese milk.

They even come with a straw with "milk" poking out of the top.

Here's what they look like on the outside:

And here are some close-ups of their cuter features:

The strawberry version costs S$1,799, while the melon and banana versions cost S$2,275.

Too cute.

Top image from Aftershock PC