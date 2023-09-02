Back

Aftershock launches Japanese fruit milk themed PCs

Fruity PCs.

Ilyda Chua | September 02, 2023, 10:25 AM

There's a few new PCs on the menu at Aftershock, and they look pretty sweet.

The "Fruit Milk" PCs come in strawberry, banana, and melon flavours, and are designed to resemble packets of fruit-flavoured Japanese milk.

They even come with a straw with "milk" poking out of the top.

Here's what they look like on the outside:

Photo from Aftershock PC

Photo from Aftershock PC

Photo from Aftershock PC

And here are some close-ups of their cuter features:

Photo from Aftershock PC

Photo from Aftershock PC

The strawberry version costs S$1,799, while the melon and banana versions cost S$2,275.

Too cute.

Top image from Aftershock PC

