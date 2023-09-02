4D numbers 7040 & 1388 sold out 5 minutes after PE2023 results announced

Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be sworn in as the ninth president of Singapore.

He won the 2023 presidential election with 70.4 per cent of the votes.

The other two candidates, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian, got 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent of the votes respectively.

In total, there were 50,152 spoilt votes.

4D numbers sold out

Within 5 minutes of the official results of the election being announced, Singapore Pools 4D numbers 7040 and 1388 were sold out for the Saturday, Sep. 2 draw.

The numbers correspond to Tharman's and Tan's vote share.

1572 'Small' bets sold out

A check by Mothership at 12:35am showed that 1572 was still available, albeit for "Big" bets.

However, it was subsequently sold out within the next several minutes.

Why do 4D numbers sell out?

Singapore Pools is known to restrict the total amount of bets wagered on particular numbers as a way to curb its downside, in the event the number appears as one of the winning numbers.

Numbers selling out early on 4D draw days are common occurrences.

Top photos via Singapore Pools & Mothership