Back

Over 6,200 dengue cases reported in S'pore as of Sep. 5

The surge in cases is being driven by dengue virus serotype 1.

Matthias Ang | September 06, 2023, 03:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More than 6,200 cases of dengue have been reported in Singapore as of Sep. 5.

Surge in cases driven by DenV-1

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a press release, there is a risk of surge in dengue cases as the dengue virus serotype 1 (DenV-1) has been gaining dominance.

This trend is emerging against a backdrop of high weekly dengue cases, several large and persistent dengue clusters, and high Aedes mosquito populations in many places.

The NEA added that over the past two months, there has been an increase in DenV-1 cases, replacing the previously dominant dengue virus serotype 3 (DenV-3).

In July, the monthly proportion of DenV-1 cases was approximately 55 per cent, which was almost triple the proportion of DenV-3 cases at 17 per cent.

NEA further noted that the rise in proportion of a previously less prevalent dengue virus serotype is "of concern", as this has historically been associated with a surge in dengue cases months later.

Currently, there are 48 active dengue clusters

NEA added currently, there are 48 active dengue clusters, 13 of which have been classified as large as more than 10 cases have been reported within these areas.

Some of the large clusters highlighted included a cluster at Science Park drive with 29 cases, and another with 24 cases at Lentor Loop.

NEA added that these clusters have a fast rate of dengue transmission.

Persistent dengue transmission has been noted at other large dengue clusters at Toa Payoh, such as at the cluster of 319 cases at Lorong 1, Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, and the cluster of 177 cases at Lorong 1A Toa Payoh.

Other large dengue clusters include the cluster of 66 cases at Angklong Lane, and the cluster of 44 cases at Eng Kong Road.

NEA also pointed out that at dengue cluster areas, about 68 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding detected were in homes, another 29 per cent were detected at public areas, 1 per cent at construction sites, and 2 per cent at other types of premises.

Working with town councils to curb dengue transmission

NEA said it is currently working with premise operators such as town councils, and partners in the Inter-Agency Dengue Task Force, to curb transmission in dengue clusters.

It added, "Intensive vector control operations are centred on good environmental management, including the detection and removal of mosquito breeding habitats."

In addition, these actions are supported by spraying insecticide residential premises and common areas, "larviciding" at common areas, and fogging to kill adult mosquitoes.

The press release further pointed out that NEA has also worked closely with grassroots leaders, community partners and volunteers to conduct more than 380 outreach activities, since the start of the peak dengue season in May to engage the public.

Residents have been urged to take the following actions:

  • Break up hardened soil,

  • Lift and empty flowerpot plates,

  • Overturn pails and wipe their rims,

  • Change the water in vases, and

  • Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside.

Top photo via NEA Stop Dengue Now/Facebook

Popcorn fans bring big plastic containers & biscuit tins to fill up at AMK Hub's Cathay Cineplexes

Popping with excitement.

September 06, 2023, 02:07 PM

Swee Choon Tim Sum opening 24-hour outlet at Changi Airport T2 by end of Sep. 2023

Round the clock dim sum.

September 06, 2023, 12:05 PM

S’pore man, 30, tries to help colleague save money by curbing her food delivery addiction

It’s an intervention.

September 06, 2023, 11:04 AM

4 shop-for-free minimarts stock up fresh local produce for lower-income families with S$300,000 from Resorts World Sentosa

A total of 2,400 lower-income families will benefit from this collaboration.

September 06, 2023, 12:41 AM

SLA shows interior of 3A Goodwood Hill colonial bungalow in Orchard area up for rent

Exterior minimal embellishments, interior modern and elegant.

September 06, 2023, 12:36 AM

Hong Kong's top court rules in favour of same-sex civil unions

But it stopped short of granting full marriage equality for same-sex couples.

September 05, 2023, 09:15 PM

4-room Telok Blangah flat sold for S$1.1 million, area's first million-dollar HDB unit

The high floor unit is less than 10 years old, with great views.

September 05, 2023, 07:30 PM

Free Texas Chicken S'pore hoodie with every S$34.90 set

Peak fashion.

September 05, 2023, 06:29 PM

3 female S’porean racers share why & how they ‘go for 100%’ in their work & personal life

‘Putting pedal to the metal’, in more ways than one.

September 05, 2023, 06:18 PM

Buangkok Hawker Centre at Sengkang Grand Mall opening in Nov. 2023

Exciting.

September 05, 2023, 06:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.