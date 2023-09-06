Man accused of molesting girl, 8, at her Simei house when he was 20 among 6 men charged with molestation in separate cases

Six men, aged between 22 and 58, were charged on Sep. 22 for their involvement in separate cases of molestation.

Amongst them was a man who molested an eight-year-old girl at her house sometime between 2012 and 2013, when he was 20.

Four of the men were Singaporeans. The other two were a Pakistani and Chinese national.

Another man was a doctor, and a director of several firms.

Details of the cases

Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh, 31

Melvinder was accused of two counts of outrage of modesty against any person under 14 years of age.

According to a police news release, he had allegedly molested a then eight-year-old girl at her house along Simei Street sometime between 2012 and 2013.

He was 20 then.

Spencer Tan Peng Chua, 58

Tan was accused of molesting a 48-year-old woman at a bar along Sam Leong Road on Apr. 11, 2023 at around 5:30pm.

Tan also allegedly struck a woman's face with his elbow at a bus stop near Tanjong Katong Complex at around 12:30am on Nov. 1, 2022.

Tan was handed six charges in total.

The charges included one count of outrage of modesty, one count of unlawful stalking, one count of criminal intimidation, one count of voluntarily causing hurt, one count of mischief and one count of mischief with common intention.

Dheeraj Prem Khiatani, 35

Dheeraj, a doctor, was accused of molesting a woman at the Avenue Lounge at Marina Bay Sands at around 3am on Jun. 25.

He is a director at several firms, including Stark Medical Innovations.

He was represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer.

His case has been adjourned to Oct. 25.

Hardiran Singh Randhawa, 29

Hardian was accused of molesting a 30-year-old woman at around 4am on Aug. 5, 2023.

He molested the woman at a club along Bayfront Avenue.

Wang Shitao, 49

Wang, a Chinese national, was handed three molestation charges.

He was a former masseur at Wan Lin Healthcare Centre at the Fu Lu Shou Complex shopping mall in Rochor Road, and was accused of molesting a 29-year-old woman during a massage on Feb. 1, 2023.

Butt Muhammad Abdullah, 22

Butt, a Pakistani, was handed a molestation charge for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman at Marquee Singapore, a nightclub at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, at around 3am on Sep. 2, 2023.

