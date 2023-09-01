52% of eligible S'poreans cast votes in PE2023 as of 12pm

A total of 1,406,182 Singaporeans have turned up to cast their votes across 1,264 polling stations as of 12pm, according to the Elections Department Singapore (ELD).

That makes up about 52 per cent of the total number of eligible electors.

The polls for the Singapore presidential election are open today (Sep. 1), from 8am to 8pm.

On an unrelated note, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted an update on Facebook that there is "massive departure traffic" at the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link.

The estimated waiting time is two hours or longer.

Top image by Alvin Philemon.