M'sian man's 50-cent coins fill 19-litre bottle in 7 years, saves enough to buy iPhone 14

That's a lot of coins.

Keyla Supharta | September 21, 2023, 12:34 PM

A man in Malaysia has caused a buzz on social media after cutting open a 19-litre water cooler bottle filled with 50-cent coins he had saved over seven years.

The moment was captured on video and uploaded on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed 4.4 million views.

All 50-cent coins

"The result of seven years of savings," a caption in the video wrote as 30-year-old Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Hamid rolled a 19-litre water bottle filled to the brim with 50-cent coins.

Attempts to turn the jar upside down to retrieve the coins failed, and the bottle had to be cut open with a saw.

Gifs via @bifoty_camper/TikTok.

A bunch of coins came out of the bottle once it was finally cut open.

Gifs via @bifoty_camper/TikTok.

In the caption, Hafiz said the savings does not consist of any 10-cent or 20-cent coins — "all 50-cent [coins]."

According to Hafiz, it took four people three hours to finish tabulating the total number of coins, which added up to RM5,360 (S$1,553).

@bifoty_camper Total RM5360.00 hasil simpan semua duit 50sen..takde duit [email protected] masa 3jam baru siap kira dengan tenaga 4org tukang kira🤣 alhamdulillah.. #menabung #duitsyiling #50sen #alhamdulillah ♬ original sound - Bifoty camper🏕

Started saving in 2016

Speaking to mStar, Hafiz said he started saving 50-cent coins in 2016 on a whim and didn't expect to save up so much money.

He stored the coins in mugs and potato chips containers at first, before finally storing them in a 19-litre water jar as was seen in the video.

Hafiz, who works as a housekeeping supervisor at a hotel, said that he staunchly avoided using 50-cent coins just to grow his collection.

To attain more coins, he would exchange banknotes for 50-cent coins from his friends and family.

Bought an iPhone 14

When Hafiz saw that the water container was full of coins, he decided that it was finally time to open the jar.

With the help of his family, Hafiz was able to tabulate the coins in about three hours.

However, depositing over RM5,000 (S$1,449) worth of coins was not an easy feat, and Hafiz had to go to six different banks to count and deposit the money.

With the money he collected, Hafiz was able to buy an iPhone 14 in cash without relying on instalments.

When asked if he would repeat the process of collecting 50-cent coins again, Hafiz said he would most likely not do it as it was a tedious process.

Top image via @bifoty_campe/TikTok.

