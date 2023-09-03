Back

3 S’porean men allegedly assaulted with chairs by muggers in front of JB hotel

The victim claimed he is experiencing PTSD due to the assault.

Matthias Ang | September 22, 2023, 12:32 PM

Events

A Singaporean man claimed that he and his two friends were mugged by three men in Johor on Sep. 18, 2023, while they were on the way back to their hotel.

Mugged after being approached by man who talked nonsense

According to Stomp, one of the alleged victims said they left a Thai disco at Zenith Mall at 4:30am and were walking back to their hotel when the incident happened.

The victim claimed that the three of them had been approached by a "strange man" who started chatting with them and said he wanted to "masturbate".

Initially confused by this encounter, they soon realised that two more "big-sized" men were approaching them.

The victim further alleged that without saying a word, the men proceeded to kick him in the stomach several times and attempted to take his clutch bag.

They also reportedly took chairs to smash his friends' heads and faces.

The victim added that the three muggers then pursued them to the hotel lobby and continued to rain blows on him.

The muggers eventually made away with his clutch bag, which contained his AirPods, Singapore passport and medication, the victim claimed.

A photo he shared with Stomp showed bruises on his forehead.

Claimed to lose cash amounting to RM200

The victim also shared with Stomp a photo of the police report he filed with the Malaysian police the following day.

The victim alleged in the report that the attack had happened in front of the Suasana Suites Hotel lobby at Jalan Trus, Bandar Johor Bahru.

The hotel is located just beside Zenith Mall.

The victim claimed in the report that he and his two friends were followed by three Chinese men who repeatedly asked what they were doing.

The three men then suddenly attacked them, took his black clutch bag, opened it, and took his passport and cash amounting to RM200 (S$58).

Victim still experiencing PTSD from assault

Apart from the Malaysian police, the victim also claimed he reported the incident to Singapore's Consulate-General in Johor Bahru.

The victim further claimed to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the incident.

Top screenshot via Google Streetview

