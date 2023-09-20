Back

Jurong East car park accident: Over 20 people help to rescue 3 from van

One person suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Matthias Ang | September 02, 2023, 07:05 PM

Three people were rescued from a van by more than 20 others on Sep. 1, following an accident at a Jurong East car park, Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to the police, they had been alerted to an accident involving two vans at Block 245 Jurong East Street 24 at about 10:30pm.

A photo showed a grey van on the pavement, tilted on its right, having crashed into another van. A bent metal pole could also be seen.

Eyewitness: Heard loud braking noise before seeing van crash

According to a 29-year-old eyewitness, he was at a nearby playground when he heard the sound of brakes applied, Shin Min Daily News further reported.

He then saw the van mounting the pavement and crashing into the parked van.

The eyewitness added that more than 20 people came forward to rescue three people from the grey van.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, one person suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old female van driver is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo by Shin Min Daily News

