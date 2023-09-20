Back

20 cats rescued from Bukit Merah flat drank human waste filled water, covered in filth

The cats were starved of fresh water for more than a week.

Zi Shan Kow | September 07, 2023, 09:04 PM

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of animal cruelty that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) rescued 20 cats found in dire conditions in a Bukit Merah flat in a 12-hour operation.

In an Instagram post, SPCA shared that it was alerted by CWS about an "urgent" case on Aug. 18.

A sewage pipe had burst eight days before the case was reported to CWS, which leaked waste matter throughout the flat.

The unit owner's 20 cats, one of which is a kitten, were left stranded in the flat "to fend for themselves".

Covered in human waste

Both teams rushed down that night and were granted access to the unit past midnight.

SPCA said the floor was "covered" in human waste and some cats were drinking the liquid from the sewage pipe leak.

Two cats were caged and none of the 20 cats had access to any fresh water for more than a week.

The authorities were alerted immediately so that the cats would be taken in for urgent medical care.

SPCA said the cats were at risk of malnutrition and poisoning from the toxins in human waste, adding that the cats could have faced life-threatening consequences had the organisations not attended to them in time.

Video by SPCA Singapore.

Video by SPCA Singapore.

Executive director of SPCA Aarthi Sankar shared with Mothership that the cats are in the custody of the authorities.

"Upon clearance of all health checks, we are committed to supporting the authorities with their rehoming," said Sankar.

She added that none of the cats were neutered or microchipped.

In response to Mothership, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) of the National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the cats are now with the agency and investigations are ongoing.

"AVS takes all cases related to animal welfare seriously and investigates all feedback received. We will take necessary and appropriate enforcement action against anyone who do not provide adequate care for their pet or has committed an act of animal cruelty," Jessica Kwok, the Group Director of AVS, said.

Not the first time

SPCA also said this is not the first time it has encountered a situation like this.

It stated that pets are a lifetime responsibility and pet owners should care for them "no matter the situation".

SPCA encouraged pet owners to have a contingency plan in case of a crisis where they are unable to care for their pets, such as by seeking help from a relative or a friend.

Penalties

According to AVS, individuals who are found guilty of failure in duty of care to their pets (including pet abandonment) can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act.

First-time offenders who fail in the duty of care to their pets may face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The public can also alert AVS of any suspected cases of pet abandonment via their website at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call them via their Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600.

They can also call SPCA’s 24/7 hotline (6287 5355 ext. 9) for assistance, or email enqui[email protected] for any difficulties in caring for their pets.

Top images via SPCA Singapore.

