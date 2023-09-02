Back

2 construction workers die at separate LTA worksites, MOM investigating

The Land Transport Authority is working with the contractors to assist the families of the deceased

Joshua Lee | September 20, 2023, 11:47 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Manpower is investigating two separate deaths that occurred at Land Transport Authority worksites in the past week.

The first accident happened on Sep. 15 at around 1am.

A 45-year-old Indian national construction worker died after a motorcycle collided with him on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas.

The worker, who was employed by Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering, was performing traffic controller duties for road surfacing works.

Both he and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel.

The second accident occurred on Sep. 16 at around 10:45pm.

The victim was a 41-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker.

He was struck by a pallet of gas cylinders during a lifting operation at a worksite on Cavenagh Road.

The worksite was part of the North-South Corridor project.

The worker succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

He was employed by Royale Construction.

MOM has stopped all lifting operations at this Cavenagh Road worksite while investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, LTA is working with the contractors to assist the families of the deceased and assisting MOM with its investigations.

Top photo: Alvina Suhardjo on Unsplash  

Scammer contacts Amara S'pore guest on Booking.com, charges S$9,000 to his credit card

The email was forwarded through the Booking.com platform.

September 20, 2023, 11:17 AM

Boy, 15, arrested for robbing person with knife in Tampines & taking S$827 & cigarettes

He will be charged with armed robbery on Sep. 20, 2023.

September 20, 2023, 09:06 AM

Jurong West police officer befriends Oreo, now police centre's 'in-house cat'

Black and white, just like the law.

September 20, 2023, 03:17 AM

Elon Musk wants users to pay subscription fee to use X, aka Twitter

Ya gon' give it to X.

September 20, 2023, 02:50 AM

'Future govt' might 'fix' opposition MPs the same way if precedent set: Pritam Singh on voting against suspending Iswaran as MP

He pointed out that it is also "unfair and premature".

September 20, 2023, 02:39 AM

Govt will consider clawback of Iswaran’s allowance if warranted: Indranee on rejected motion to suspend Iswaran as MP

She also questioned if they should look at suspending WP's Pritam Singh or Faisal Manap, too, since they have been referred to the public prosecutor following the Committee of Privileges' report on former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

September 20, 2023, 12:54 AM

The Substation launches festival at Parklane Mall till end-Sep. with tea ceremonies, performances & workshops

The festival will see 13 artworks spanning genres of installation, video, sound, performance, and more.

September 19, 2023, 07:38 PM

3 teen boys, 17, arrested for stealing motorcycle at Pasir Ris St 12

Riding the motorcycle without valid licence and insurance.

September 19, 2023, 06:10 PM

Tree pruning among measures taken to manage red-breasted parakeet numbers in Choa Chu Kang

This non-native species competes with native parakeet species for resources.

September 19, 2023, 05:41 PM

Boy, 7, brings 2 beers to school in China, classmates get drunk & fall asleep in class

Cheers.

September 19, 2023, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.