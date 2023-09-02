2 construction workers die at separate LTA worksites, MOM investigating

The Ministry of Manpower is investigating two separate deaths that occurred at Land Transport Authority worksites in the past week.

The first accident happened on Sep. 15 at around 1am.

A 45-year-old Indian national construction worker died after a motorcycle collided with him on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas.

The worker, who was employed by Ley Choon Constructions and Engineering, was performing traffic controller duties for road surfacing works.

Both he and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel.

The second accident occurred on Sep. 16 at around 10:45pm.

The victim was a 41-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker.

He was struck by a pallet of gas cylinders during a lifting operation at a worksite on Cavenagh Road.

The worksite was part of the North-South Corridor project.

The worker succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

He was employed by Royale Construction.

MOM has stopped all lifting operations at this Cavenagh Road worksite while investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, LTA is working with the contractors to assist the families of the deceased and assisting MOM with its investigations.

